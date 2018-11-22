Someone accidentally uploaded the next episode of Doctor Who on Amazon

The BBC has confirmed reports that an upcoming episode of Doctor Who was accidentally leaked early on Amazon Prime this week, noting that the corporation was “investigating” to find the source of the mistake.

For a short while on Thursday 22nd November, American users of Amazon Prime Video found themselves able to watch this Sunday 25th November’s “The Witchfinders” when they tried to load the already-aired episode Kerblam!, finding Whittaker and her Tardis team in 17th-century Lancashire instead of a futuristic alien warehouse.

The episode description and subtitles were still that of the earlier episode, however, alerting some users that a mistake had been made, while others took to Twitter to discuss the surprise early episode arrival.

Uhh, I guess I just watched next weeks episode of Doctor Who. Turns out Amazon attached next weeks episode to this weeks tag on Prime Video. — cMarshallGo (@cMarshallGo) November 22, 2018

So @amazon accidentally released the next episode of @bbcdoctorwho Season 11 episode 8 "The Witchfinders" and filed it under episode 7 "Kerblam!". So I just got to watch an episode of Doctor Who which won't officially be released until this weekend. Fun. pic.twitter.com/ucmi1cjRTk — Andrew Backe Stowell (@digitaladapt) November 22, 2018

Sooooo Amazon accidentally leaked the new Doctor Who episode early?? I tried to watch episode 7 (Kerblam!), but what is listed as ep 7 on Amazon is now episode 8 (The Witchfinders) instead… So obviously we watched it. I mean, how could I *not*?😙 — 🏳️‍🌈Julie🏳️‍🌈 (@sora_power) November 22, 2018

So I managed to successfully watch the next episode of Doctor Who, "The Witchfinders", which Amazon Prime accidentally leaked early, and it's really good! I recommend checking it out before they realize their mistake and fix it lmao — Andrew (@luke_biwalker) November 22, 2018

“We’re aware that an upcoming episode of Doctor Who was made available to Amazon Prime users in the US in error,” a spokesperson from BBC Studios (a commercial subsidiary of the BBC involved in the distribution of Doctor Who) told RadioTimes.com.

“BBC Studios took steps to remove the episode as quickly as possible and is investigating how this happened.”

RadioTimes.com understands that BBC Studios and Amazon have now changed the footage back to that of the correct episode, so any fans desperate to see the new story will just have to wait until its official airing on Sunday.

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays