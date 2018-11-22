Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Someone accidentally uploaded the next episode of Doctor Who on Amazon

Someone accidentally uploaded the next episode of Doctor Who on Amazon

The BBC confirms they are “aware” of the mistake, which allowed some users to watch The Witchfinders instead of Kerblam! on Amazon Prime

(BBC)

The BBC has confirmed reports that an upcoming episode of Doctor Who was accidentally leaked early on Amazon Prime this week, noting that the corporation was “investigating” to find the source of the mistake.

Advertisement

For a short while on Thursday 22nd November, American users of Amazon Prime Video found themselves able to watch this Sunday 25th November’s “The Witchfinders” when they tried to load the already-aired episode Kerblam!, finding Whittaker and her Tardis team in 17th-century Lancashire instead of a futuristic alien warehouse.

The episode description and subtitles were still that of the earlier episode, however, alerting some users that a mistake had been made, while others took to Twitter to discuss the surprise early episode arrival.

“We’re aware that an upcoming episode of Doctor Who was made available to Amazon Prime users in the US in error,” a spokesperson from BBC Studios (a commercial subsidiary of the BBC involved in the distribution of Doctor Who) told RadioTimes.com.

“BBC Studios took steps to remove the episode as quickly as possible and is investigating how this happened.”

RadioTimes.com understands that BBC Studios and Amazon have now changed the footage back to that of the correct episode, so any fans desperate to see the new story will just have to wait until its official airing on Sunday.

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays

Tags

All about Doctor Who

(BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(BBC)

There were some brilliant Matt Smith and David Tennant callbacks in Doctor Who episode Kerblam!

Julie Hesmondhalgh as Judy in Doctor Who (BBC)

Julie Hesmondhalgh played the “long game” to get a role on Doctor Who

Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole and Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who: Kerblam! (BBC)

13 explosive questions we have after watching Doctor Who: Kerblam!

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 13/11/2018 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 11 - TX: 18/11/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 7) - Picture Shows: PRE TX **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 13/11/2018 00:00:01** Yaz (MANDIP GILL), Dan Cooper (LEE MACK) - (C) BBC / BBC Studios - Photographer: Ben Blackall

Doctor Who review Kerblam! is a prime delivery, customer satisfaction guaranteed