Tom Hiddleston shared a cryptic trailer and no one could work out what it was for

“Tom Hiddleston, why are you crying in a tunnel?” was the question on Twitter’s lips after the star shared a mysterious video of himself doing just that.

Posting only his second tweet of 2018, the Thor: Ragnarok star shared a cryptic clip of himself slowly walking through a tunnel looking very serious indeed, which ended with the word “Betrayal” appearing on the screen.

And it’s fair to say fans were pretty keen to find out what on earth a one-minute video of Hiddleston’s eyes brimming with tears in a metal tube really meant.

But the panic is now over – and as many had speculated, the actor is confirmed to be working on a version of Harold Pinter’s 1978 play Betrayal.

Hiddleston will play Robert in Jamie Lloyd’s new production at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 5th March 2019 for a limited season ending on 1st June.

The announcement comes 40 years to the day after the first ever performance of Betrayal on 15th November 1978 which starred Michael Gambon and Penelope Wilton.

Betrayal tells the story of a seven-year romance in reverse chronological order and has been described as the “most moving” of Pinter’s plays. It is inspired by the playwright’s extramarital affair with BBC TV presenter Joan Bakewell, which spanned seven years.

Tom Hiddleston said: “Betrayal is a masterpiece. Jamie Lloyd’s Pinter at the Pinter season is terrific and I am so pleased that he’s asked me to be part of it.”

The production forms the culmination of the Pinter at the Pinter season marking ten years since the Nobel Prize winner’s death.

Tickets for Betrayal at the Harold Pinter Theatre will go on sale at 9am on 30th November, with priority on sale to all previous The Jamie Lloyd Company ticket bookers, ATG Theatre Card members and Pinter at the Pinter ticket holders at 9am on 29th November.