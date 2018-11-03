X Factor cancels audience vote after major sound quality issues
The ITV competition suffered a nightmarish technical problem during Fright Night
The X Factor has been forced to cancel its Saturday night vote after the show was troubled by poor sound quality during a 10-minute period. Voting will instead open in Sunday’s show.
Although the first half of the competition’s ‘Fright Night’ was broadcast without error, the segment featuring the performances of acts Danny Tetley and Anthony Russell was affected by a severe robotic-type sound interference. The audio problems left many viewers saying the pair sounded like Daleks.
And if that wasn’t bad enough, host Dermot O’Leary wasn’t able to acknowledge the technical issue as the show had been filmed hours earlier – it was the first X Factor ‘live’ episode to be pre-recorded in the show’s 15-year history. This was to accommodate Robbie Williams, who needed to leave the UK for South America to perform concerts as part of his world tour.
An ITV spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “We apologise for the technical issue that affected the sound on part of [Saturday’s] episode of The X Factor. We are investigating why this happened.
“We can confirm tonight’s public vote has been cancelled and will instead open in [Sunday] night’s show at 8.30pm on ITV.”
While viewers will still get the chance to vote on Sunday’s show, it’s yet to be confirmed whether The X Factor will air Tetley and Russell’s Saturday performances without the sound interference.
The X Factor continues on 8.30pm Sunday, ITV