When does The Bisexual air on Channel 4, and who’s in the cast? Everything you need to know about the new comedy drama

Fans of off-beat comedy dramas like Girls and Fleabag listen in: a brand new, pioneering series about bisexuality is coming to Channel 4.

The six-parter is written and directed by Desiree Akhavan, who also stars in the show opposite Maxine Peake. Here’s everything you need to know…

When is The Bisexual on TV?

The Bisexual debuts on Channel 4 at 10pm on Wednesday 10th October. The full series will be available on All 4 following transmission of the first episode. The series will continue weekly on Channel 4.

What is The Bisexual about and who does it star?

The Bisexual is an unflinching, filthily funny take on the “last taboo” – bisexuality – and the judgement and shame that so often come with it.

Set in London, it follows New Yorker Leila (Desiree Akhavan) who is on a break from her 10-year relationship with girlfriend and business partner Sadie (Maxine Peake). Having moved out from their shared pad, Leila rents a room from Hackney-dwelling novelist Gabe (Brian Gleeson) who is living in the shadow of his own success.

Leila wants to explore her sexuality and begins sleeping with men but is reluctant to come out as bisexual to anyone close to her, most of all her wonderfully dry best pal Deniz (Saskia Chana). Gabe becomes her unlikely wingman and as he guides her through a new life dating men and women, she introduces him to the London lesbian scene and offers him advice on his girlfriend/student Francisca (Michelle Guillot).

Sadie, meanwhile, is making the most of her newfound independence and bringing about huge changes in her life.

Who is Desiree Akhavan?

Desiree Akhavan is an American writer, director and actress who penned the 2018 movie The Miseducation of Cameron Post and the 2014 TV series Appropriate Behaviour. She has also starred in both Girls and Flowers.

As well as writing The Bisexual alongside her collaborator Cecilia Frugiuele, she also directs and stars in the series which is based on her own shame surrounding her bisexuality.

Is there a trailer for The Bisexual?

There is indeed. Here you go…

