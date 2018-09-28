Ryder Cup 2018 live on TV: how to watch Europe v USA on Sky Sports and BBC

Europe and the USA collide in the 2018 Ryder Cup, beginning this Friday 28th September and climaxing on Sunday 30th September.

Golf’s intercontinental grudge match is one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, with holders the USA travelling to France to try to win the Ryder Cup on foreign soil for the first time since 1993.

There is full TV and radio coverage throughout the weekend in the UK – find out how to watch the 42nd Ryder Cup and follow all the action below.

When does the 2018 Ryder Cup start?

The tournament started bright and early on Friday 28th September, with the first match teeing off at 7.10am. The first of the afternoon rounds meanwhile starts at 12.50pm.

On Saturday the pattern is repeated, with matches starting at 7.10am and 12.50pm.

On Sunday, the final day singles matches start at the later time of 11.05am.

How can I watch the Ryder Cup live on TV and online?

Sky Sports has exclusive live TV coverage of the event, beginning at 6.30am on Friday and Saturday on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

On Sunday coverage starts at the later time of 9.30am, again on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber, you’ll also have access to all their live streams via the Sky Sports app, and online via skysports.com.

Does the BBC have any Ryder Cup coverage?

The BBC will broadcast a highlights show on TV every evening. On Friday and Saturday the TV highlights will air from 8.30pm on BBC2, while on Sunday the highlights show will start at 7.30pm on BBC2.

To follow the Ryder Cup live on the BBC, tune in to BBC Radio 5 Live, which will be broadcasting from the course throughout the three days.

Can I watch the Ryder Cup live on TV if I don’t have Sky?

Even if you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber, you can still watch their coverage live on TV and online via streaming service NOW TV.

By buying a sports pass, you can watch everything on Sky without having to sign up to a contract.

NOW TV is currently running a special offer, allowing you to buy a whole month of Sky for £12.99 (usually £33.99). You can also pay for individual days from just £7.99. Find out more here.

Full highlights from each day, as well as live practice streams and more, will also be available online via the Ryder Cup YouTube channel.

Ryder Cup 2018: full TV schedule, pairings and tee times

Day 1: Friday 28th September 2018

6.30am: Sky Sports live TV coverage starts

7.10am: Justin Rose & Jon Rahm v Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau (first fourball match)

7.25am: Rory McIlroy & Torbjorn Olesen v Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler (second fourball match)

7.40am: Paul Casey & Tyrrell Hatton v Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas (third fourball match)

7.55am: Francesco Molinari & Tommy Fleetwood v Patrick Reed & Tiger Woods (fourth fourball match)

12.50pm: afternoon matches start (foursomes)

8.30pm: BBC2 highlights start

Day 2: Saturday 29th September 2018

6.30am: Sky Sports live TV coverage starts

7.10am: morning matches start (fourballs)

12.50pm: afternoon matches start (foursomes)

8.30pm: BBC2 highlights start

Day 3: Sunday 30th September 2018

9.30am: Sky Sports live TV coverage starts

11.05am: final day matches start (singles)

7.30pm: BBC2 highlights start

How does the Ryder Cup 2018 work?

Every other year, the best golfers from Europe and the USA come together to do battle in one of sport’s classic rivalries.

Both teams have 12 players, and each team captain – Thomas Bjorn for Europe and Jim Furyk for the US – can choose when to play his golfers and how to pair them up in order to give them the best chance of securing victory.

The teams will play 28 matches in total across the three days: winning a match earns one point, while a drawn match earns half a point. Whichever team reaches 14 1/2 points first wins the Ryder Cup.

On the first two days, the tournament consists of ‘foursomes‘ and ‘fourball‘ matches.

In foursomes , one player will hit one shot, and then their teammate will hit the next shot – working as a pair, the aim is to get the ball in the hole in the fewest shots possible and beat the opposing pair.

, one player will hit one shot, and then their teammate will hit the next shot – working as a pair, the aim is to get the ball in the hole in the fewest shots possible and beat the opposing pair. In fourball, both players in a pair play their own ball throughout – so there are four balls in play at any one time. However, only the best score counts. Again, whoever takes the fewest number of shots wins the hole.

The final day features singles matches, where one player from Europe plays one player from the USA.

In all three types of match, the winner of each hole is the person who has taken fewest shots. If the players take the same number of shots, they earn half a point each. The scores are then added up at the end and the winner of the match declared.

Who is in the team for Europe and USA?

Europe

Thorbjorn Olesen

Francesco Molinari

Justin Rose

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy

Alex Noren

Paul Casey

Sergio Garcia

Ian Poulter

Henrik Stenson

USA

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Justin Thomas

Patrick Reed

Bubba Watson

Jordan Spieth

Rickie Fowler

Webb Simpson

Tiger Woods

Phil Mickelson

Bryson DeChambeau

Tony Finau

Who is favourite for the Ryder Cup?

Holders USA go in as favourites according to the bookies, despite having not won in Europe since 1993.

With standout names including Masters champion Patrick Reed, US Open and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka, and the comeback kid himself, Tiger Woods, it’s clear that USA’s individuals are formidable. But can they once again come together as a team and live up to their pre-tournament billing?