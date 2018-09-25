Meet the cast of Jenna Coleman drama The Cry

When Joanna (Jenna Coleman) travels to Australia with her husband Alistair (Ewen Leslie) and their young baby Noah, she finds herself facing every mother’s nightmare: her child goes missing.

Four-part BBC drama The Cry takes us through the aftermath of the tragedy as Joanna’s psychological state disintegrates in the glare of public scrutiny.

And at at the heart of the drama is the question: what really happened to Noah?

The Cry, which was filmed in Australia and Scotland, is adapted by screenwriter Jacquelin Perske from the novel by Helen FitzGerald.

Here are the characters and cast you need to meet.

Jenna Coleman plays Joanna

Who is Joanna? A new mother to baby boy, Noah. She and her husband Alistair travel from Scotland to Australia to visit his family and to seek custody of Alistair’s teenage daughter. Joanna is a primary school teacher but now finds herself struggling with the demands of motherhood.

Where have I seen Jenna Coleman before? The actress has two big roles under her belt: the Doctor’s companion Clara in Doctor Who, and her ongoing role as Queen Victoria in ITV’s Victoria. Her other credits include Death Comes to Pemberley, Me Before You, and Dancing on the Edge.

Ewen Leslie plays Alistair

Who is Alistair? Joanna’s husband and the father of Noah. An Australian who now works in politics in Scotland, Alistair has an older daughter who lives with his ex-wife in Australia – and now he’s determined to seek custody.

Where have I seen Ewen Leslie before? The Australian actor starred alongside Elisabeth Moss in Top of the Lake. You may also have seen him in Safe Harbour as Ryan Gallagher.

Asher Keddie plays Alexandra

Who is Alexandra? Alistair’s ex-wife. She now lives in Australia with their daughter, who she struggles to keep under control.

Where have I seen Asher Keddie before? The actress starred as Nina Proudman in the TV series Offspring. Her other credits include Party Tricks, Rush, and Underbelly.

Stella Gonet plays Alistair’s mother Elizabeth

Who is Elizabeth? Alistair’s mother, who lives in Australia. She’s built a relationship with her former daughter-in-law Alexandra and her granddaughter Chloe.

Where have I seen Stella Gonet before? A star of stage and screen, the Scottish actress has appeared in The Crown (as Margaret Lambert), Man Down, Humans and Siblings. She played Jayne Grayson Holby City until 2009.

Sophie Kennedy Clark plays Kirsty

Who is Kirsty? Joanna’s best friend. Unfortunately Joanna has pushed her away since giving birth to Noah.

Where have I seen Sophie Kennedy Clark before? One of her first TV appearances was as Lauren in Black Mirror episode The National Anthem. Her other credits include The Danish Girl, Dark Shadows, and Nymphomaniac.

Other casting includes…

Markella Kavenagh as Alistair’s daughter Chloe

Alex Dimitriades as Peter

Shareena Clanton as Lorna

The Cry will air in autumn 2018 on BBC1