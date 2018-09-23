Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Jed Mercurio would “absolutely” do Bodyguard series 2 – but there’s one big problem

Jed Mercurio would “absolutely” do Bodyguard series 2 – but there’s one big problem

The creator of the hit drama says discussions with the BBC will begin once series one is over – but is worried whether Richard Madden will be available

(BBC)

Jed Mercurio would “absolutely” like to do another series of Bodyguard on BBC1, but is worried that he may not be able to hold on to leading man Richard Madden.

Advertisement

The creator of BBC1’s hit thriller said he is keen to continue the story of principal protection officer Richard Budd, but added that discussions with the BBC about Bodyguard series two will only begin once series one has finished.

“You have to wait until the end because anything can happen,” Mercurio said in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine.

“Some shows do nosedive at the end, or some piece of content could become incredibly controversial and affect the way the show is seen. In the end, you have to accept that the broadcaster holds all the cards.”

However, the creator of Bodyguard and the BBC’s other big police hit Line of Duty did insinuate that DS Budd would at least survive the rest of the series – unlike another key character.

Mercurio explained that the one major hurdle for a possible Bodyguard series two would be actor Madden’s availability.

“He’s the genuine article, a real leading man. And I think this role has put him very much in the spotlight for bigger things,” Mercurio said.

“So the practicality may be that we have to work round his availability, if we are lucky enough to get him back.”

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 21/08/2018 - Programme Name: Bodyguard - TX: 27/08/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. Ep 2) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 21ST AUGUST, 2018* Production Crew, Jed Mercurio - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Des Willie
Bodyguard writer Jed Mercurio (centre in the brown leather jacket) on the set of Bodyguard (BBC)

Mercurio also added that he would rather not kill off the character in series two “because it would leave a massive hole”.

The writer is currently filming Line of Duty series five, but agreed to discuss episode four’s shocking revelation with broadcaster Mark Lawson for Radio Times.

Advertisement

Read the full interview in the latest issue, on sale from Tuesday 11th September 2018.

Bodyguard star Keeley Hawes on the cover of Radio Times magazine
Bodyguard star Keeley Hawes on the cover of Radio Times magazine

Tags

All about Bodyguard

EMBARGOED UNTIL 00.01 THURS 5TH OCTOBER - BODYGUARD FIRST LOOK IMAGE
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Bodyguard - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Ep 4) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 4TH SEPTEMBER, 2018* David Budd (RICHARD MADDEN) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Des Willie

This Bodyguard fan has an inspired theory about what’s REALLY going on after episode 4’s twist

Bodyguard episode 4

7 questions we have after that EXTREMELY eventful fourth episode of Bodyguard

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Bodyguard - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Ep 4) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 4TH SEPTEMBER, 2018* David Budd (RICHARD MADDEN) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Des Willie

Bodyguard episode 4 recap: Thriller produces another stunning plot twist

EMBARGOED UNTIL 00.01 THURS 5TH OCTOBER - BODYGUARD FIRST LOOK IMAGE

Who's who? Meet the cast on Bodyguard on BBC1

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more