Unforgotten writer Chris Lang says “not one person” has guessed the ending of series three

The finale of Unforgotten will apparently take us somewhere completely unexpected...

Think you know how Unforgotten is going to end? You’re probably completely wrong.

Advertisement

Writer Chris Lang and director Andy Wilson have been trawling Twitter and reading comment sections and fan theories, and they are pleased to report that no one has beaten DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) to the truth.

“Not one person – and this is the first time it’s happened, because both the previous series some people have got it before the final episode,” Lang tells RadioTimes.com. “Not many, but some.

“On this one, no one is anywhere near it at all.”

At the end of episode five, Cassie and Sunny arrested Dr Tim Finch (Alex Jennings) on suspicion of the murder of Hayley Reid. Police then made a startling discovery in the cellar of his house: a box containing a necklace, a hair scrunchie and a pair of knickers.

On Sunday we’ll finally find out more – and Lang can’t wait to hear everyone’s reactions.

He tells us: “I will follow the Twitter feed when it’s going out, because that is just so enjoyable for me, to see a nation engaging with it, and it’s like sitting in someone’s sitting room and hearing the gasps.

“And that’s all you want as a writer, to engage an audience and surprise them, move them, shock them, make them laugh, make them cry. You’re just trying to tell them a f***ing good story.”

Advertisement

The Unforgotten series three finale will air on Sunday 19th August at 9pm on ITV