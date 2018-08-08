Accessibility Links

Home
News
TV
When is the new series of The Real Marigold Hotel on TV? Who are the celebrities and where is it filmed?

When is the new series of The Real Marigold Hotel on TV? Who are the celebrities and where is it filmed?

Meet the latest cast of famous faces travelling to India for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure

Programme Name: The Real Marigold Hotel S3 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: head off on an adventure of a lifetime to India, road-testing retirement in Udaipur, in the western Indian state of Rajasthan. Selina Scott, Susan George, Stanley Johnson, Peter Dean, Stephanie Beacham, Bob Champion, Ian Tough, Syd Little, Janette Tough - (C) Twofour/Nikolaz Godet - Photographer: Nikolaz Godet

The Real Marigold Hotel returns for its third series, with nine older celebrities ready to pack their bags and head to India for a once in a lifetime trip.

Advertisement

This series sees the group heading to Udaipur, India. With beautiful scenery and history intertwined with cultural differences, will our travellers be able to adjust to this whole new way of life? Or will it all be too much? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is The Real Marigold Hotel on TV?

The Real Marigold Hotel continues on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1. The show is a four-part series.

What is The Real Marigold Hotel about?

The Real Marigold Hotel takes older celebrities to India to experience a more modest way of life and offer them a chance to see a part of the world they have yet to appreciate.

Previous series have featured the likes of Miriam Margolyes, Sylvester McCoy, Bill Oddie and Rosemary Shrager and visited various parts of India including Jaipur and Kochi, with spin-off series taking famous faces to Japan, Florida, Iceland, Cuba and Thailand.

Who is on the new series of The Real Marigold Hotel?

This year sees the first time a couple have appeared on the documentary series, with Ian and Janette Tough (The Krankies) signing up.

Joining Ian and Janette are Selina Scott (newsreader), Susan George (actress), Stephanie Beacham (actress), Syd Little (comedian), Peter Dean (Eastenders), Bob Champion (jockey) and Stanley Johnson (politician/author).

Advertisement

The latter appeared on last year’s series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and will no doubt deliver some eccentric one-liners during his stay in India.

Tags

All about The Real Marigold Hotel

Programme Name: The Real Marigold Hotel S3 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: head off on an adventure of a lifetime to India, road-testing retirement in Udaipur, in the western Indian state of Rajasthan. Selina Scott, Susan George, Stanley Johnson, Peter Dean, Stephanie Beacham, Bob Champion, Ian Tough, Syd Little, Janette Tough - (C) Twofour/Nikolaz Godet - Photographer: Nikolaz Godet
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Stanley Johnson in The Real Marigold Hotel

Stanley Johnson didn’t hear his son Boris had resigned until six days later

Strictly 2017 question mark

Who's in? Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant rumours

Colin Firth as Mr Darcy in the BBC's classic Pride and Prejudice (BBC)

New on iPlayer Watch Pride and Prejudice, House of Cards and more classic BBC drama on BBC iPlayer

From Betty TV GONE TO POT Monday 13th November 2017 on ITV Pictured: (l-r) John Fashanu, Pam St Clements, Christopher Biggins, Bobby George and Linda Robson in front of the Magical Mystery Tour Bus On this road trip like no other are: Birds of a Feather actress and Loose Women panellist Linda Robson, ex EastEnders actress Pam St Clement, actor Christopher Biggins, retired footballer and TV presenter John Fashanu and darts supremo Bobby George. They are exploring the use of marijuana for both medical and recreational purposes and meeting people who have experienced both the benefits and downsides. Photographer: Jay Watson © ITV/Betty TV For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme GONE TO POT or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Meet the celebrities taking part in Gone to Pot: American Road Trip

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more