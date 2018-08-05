Accessibility Links

Barry Chuckle dies aged 73

One half of legendary comedy duo the Chuckle brothers has passed away

NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT - SEPTEMBER 12: Barry Chuckle of The Chuckle Brothers performs onstage during day 3 of Bestival 2015 at Robin Hill Country Park on September 12, 2015 in Newport, Isle of Wight. (Photo by Ollie Millington/Redferns)

Entertainer Barry Elliot, best known to the public as Barry Chuckle, one half of comedy duo The Chuckle Brothers, has passed away aged 73.

“It is with great sadness that the family announce that Barry passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Ann and all his family,” the duo’s manager Phil Dale announced the news in a statement.

“The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have been fans of the Chuckle Brothers and they know that they will share in part the great, great loss they feel.”

His brother Paul said: “I’ve not just lost my brother, I’ve lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend.”

Barry and Phil returned to TV earlier this year with new show Chuckle Time on Channel 5 – over 50 years after they had begun their television career – and it has been reported that Barry had been unwell towards the end of filming.

They began their career as The Chuckles on ITV talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1967, before a long stint on their own series ChuckleVision on the BBC, from 1987-2009.

Tributes have poured in from fans and colleagues on Twitter. Check out some of the best tributes to the late comedy legend below.

