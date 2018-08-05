Barry Chuckle dies aged 73

One half of legendary comedy duo the Chuckle brothers has passed away

Entertainer Barry Elliot, best known to the public as Barry Chuckle, one half of comedy duo The Chuckle Brothers, has passed away aged 73.

“It is with great sadness that the family announce that Barry passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Ann and all his family,” the duo’s manager Phil Dale announced the news in a statement.

“The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have been fans of the Chuckle Brothers and they know that they will share in part the great, great loss they feel.”

I’m Devastated to confirm that our wonderful friend Barry Chuckle of The Chuckle Brothers has passed away. Paul said I’ve lost my theatrical partner, brother & very best friend! God Bless Barry, he leaves 50 years of laughter & his legacy of laughter will live on! — Phil Dale (@PhilPdale) August 5, 2018

His brother Paul said: “I’ve not just lost my brother, I’ve lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend.”

Barry and Phil returned to TV earlier this year with new show Chuckle Time on Channel 5 – over 50 years after they had begun their television career – and it has been reported that Barry had been unwell towards the end of filming.

They began their career as The Chuckles on ITV talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1967, before a long stint on their own series ChuckleVision on the BBC, from 1987-2009.

Tributes have poured in from fans and colleagues on Twitter. Check out some of the best tributes to the late comedy legend below.

He and Paul took daft to a blessedly new level. RIP Barry Chuckle. To you @PaulChuckle2 — Terry Pratchett (@terryandrob) August 5, 2018

Awful sad news about Barry Chuckle. A staple of my childhood. Here’s a wonderful twitter conversation he held over SIX years with Paul, and I think it gives a real insight to both men. pic.twitter.com/875u5WqmPe — David Nicol (@DJ_Nicol) August 5, 2018

RIP Barry Chuckle. I was OBSESSED with the Chuckle Brothers as a kid. Still am at 32 tbh, but I don't like to talk about it. — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) August 5, 2018

Just heard very sad news Barry Chuckle has passed away one of my childhood hero’s who taught me the value that when family stick together anything’s possible! #tometoyou My loves goes to Paul and Barry’s family ❤️ — Ben Phillips (@BenPhillipsUK) August 5, 2018

RIP dear Barry Chuckle. Here's to you. ❤️pic.twitter.com/rSwjoRcPAZ — BBC Comedy (@bbccomedy) August 5, 2018

Ah Barry Chuckle has died. If you’re in your 30s and you don’t move furniture around the house with your partner saying “to me, to you” you’re doing life wrong. — HUGEWolf 👥 (@HUGEWolf) August 5, 2018

This ill-tempered exchange on the death of Barry Chuckle reads like a tribute to his act. pic.twitter.com/5xwDbQJ9Ki — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) August 5, 2018

Ah man. Another piece of our childhood gone. RIP Barry Chuckle. To me… (silence) 😢 pic.twitter.com/7HG3puNz9F — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) August 5, 2018

Barry Chuckle 😭😭😭😭 — Harry (@wroetoshaw) August 5, 2018