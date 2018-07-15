What World Cup games are live on TV today?
Every second of every match from Russia will be on ITV or the BBC in June and July - here's everything you need to know about today's fixtures...
The World Cup 2018 is coming to a close – but there is one more day of crucial action still to play.
Every day we’ll be updating this page with all the live games – the teams playing in the fixtures, kick-off times, venues and TV channels.
What live football matches are on at the World Cup today, Sunday 15th July?
France v Croatia final – Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, 4pm on BBC1 and ITV
Third place play-off
England v Belgium RESULT: England 0-2 Belgium
World Cup semi-final results
France v Belgium RESULT: France 1-0 Belgium
England v Croatia RESULT: England 1-2 Croatia (after extra time)
World Cup quarter-final results
Sweden v England RESULT: England 2-0 Sweden
Russia v Croatia RESULT: Croatia 2-2 Russia (Croatia wins 4-3 on penalties)
Uruguay v France RESULT: France 2-0 Uruguay
Brazil v Belgium RESULT: Belgium 2-1 Brazil
Full last 16 World Cup results
France v Argentina RESULT: France 4-3 Argentina
Uruguay v Portugal RESULT: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal
Spain v Russia RESULT: Spain 1-1 Russia (Russia win 4-3 on penalties)
Croatia v Denmark RESULT: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (Croatia win 3-2 on penalties)
Brazil v Mexico RESULT: Brazil 2-0 Mexico
Belgium v Japan RESULT: Belgium 3-2 Japan
Sweden v Switzerland RESULT: Sweden 1-0 Switzerland
England v Colombia RESULT: England 1-1 Colombia (England win 4-3 on penalties)