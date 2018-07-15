What World Cup games are live on TV today?

Every second of every match from Russia will be on ITV or the BBC in June and July - here's everything you need to know about today's fixtures...

The World Cup 2018 is coming to a close – but there is one more day of crucial action still to play.

Advertisement

Every day we’ll be updating this page with all the live games – the teams playing in the fixtures, kick-off times, venues and TV channels.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup today, Sunday 15th July?

France v Croatia final – Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, 4pm on BBC1 and ITV

Third place play-off

England v Belgium RESULT: England 0-2 Belgium

World Cup semi-final results

France v Belgium RESULT: France 1-0 Belgium

England v Croatia RESULT: England 1-2 Croatia (after extra time)

World Cup quarter-final results

Sweden v England RESULT: England 2-0 Sweden

Russia v Croatia RESULT: Croatia 2-2 Russia (Croatia wins 4-3 on penalties)

Uruguay v France RESULT: France 2-0 Uruguay

Brazil v Belgium RESULT: Belgium 2-1 Brazil

Full last 16 World Cup results

France v Argentina RESULT: France 4-3 Argentina

Uruguay v Portugal RESULT: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal

Spain v Russia RESULT: Spain 1-1 Russia (Russia win 4-3 on penalties)

Croatia v Denmark RESULT: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (Croatia win 3-2 on penalties)

Brazil v Mexico RESULT: Brazil 2-0 Mexico

Belgium v Japan RESULT: Belgium 3-2 Japan

Sweden v Switzerland RESULT: Sweden 1-0 Switzerland

Advertisement

England v Colombia RESULT: England 1-1 Colombia (England win 4-3 on penalties)