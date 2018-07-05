Watch the first trailer for ITV’s revival of The Bletchley Circle

After the original series in 2012, Julie Graham and Rachael Stirling return for a new series set in San Francisco

ITV is bringing back The Bletchley Circle after four years off screens – and the first look has just landed.

The original debuted in 2012, with the second series airing in 2014. It starred Julie Graham and Rachael Stirling alongside Anna Maxwell Martin and Faye Marsay in the 1950s drama about four women who came together to find a serial killer.

Now, Graham and Stirling are returning as ITV bring back the show with a brand new series The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco.

Set to air this July, the eight-episode long run sees the women again having to turn what they learnt at Bletchley Park during the war to trying to solve crimes on behalf of the police, this time on unfamiliar US territory.

The new ITV series also stars Colin Lawrence (Riverdale, Watchmen), Jennifer Spence (You Me Her) and Crystal Balint (Prison Break, Arrow).

The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco airs on ITV this July