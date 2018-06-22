A Roseanne spinoff is happening – but without Roseanne Barr

The Connors is expected to see Sara Gilbert replace Barr as the main protagonist

A spin-off of the hit comedy Roseanne has been ordered by ABC after the original show was axed.

Advertisement

The Conners will see the return of Roseanne’s original writers, producers and cast, with the notable exception of its creator and star Roseanne Barr.

ABC cancelled Roseanne in May, after Barr posted a tweet comparing Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Obama, to an ape.

The Conners will premiere this autumn and is expected to star Roseanne’s daughter Darlene, played by Sara Gilbert, as the lead, according to TMZ.

Key cast members John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman will also reprise their roles in the ten-episode series.

The five actors released the following statement: “We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience.

“We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter.”

Barr said of the spin-off announcement: “I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne.

“I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

Roseanne originally ran for nine series from 1988 to 1997 and was one of the biggest shows on American television in its heyday, lauded for its portrayal of a blue collar American family.

ABC’s revival of Roseanne in March – after the sitcom’s two-decade hiatus – was a huge hit, with its season premiere garnering 18 million viewers for the network.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen how The Conners will address the sudden disappearance of Roseanne.