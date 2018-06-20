Patrick Stewart Star Trek return mooted with Starfleet Academy and Wrath of Khan series in the works

Could Sir Patrick Stewart’s Captain Jean-Luc Picard actually be set for a comeback? There have been rumours – and now a key piece of the puzzle has fallen into place as the studio behind Star Trek: Discovery has reportedly signed the show’s co-creator Alex Kurtzman to a new five-year contract.

Advertisement

According to Variety, Kurtzman has struck a deal to supervise the expansion of CBS’s Star Trek franchise for television. As part of this he will develop new series, mini-series, animated series and other content.

Kurtzman left Discovery after season one, but now he’s back – and sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that he and Akiva Goldsman are now attached to a Patrick Stewart-led reboot. The actor himself caused great excitement when he told a reporter he hadn’t seen Discovery but may have “good cause to look at it very soon”.

CBS TV Studios declined to confirm the Stewart project.

Aside from this exciting prospect, though, it seems a LOT of Star Trek projects are in the works now Kurtzman is on board.

One potential new show is a limited series based around the Wrath of Khan story, focusing on the character of Khan Noonien Singh who has previously been played by both Ricardo Montalbán and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Another project on the table is a series set at Starfleet Academy, from creators Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz – best known for their work on Hulu-Marvel series Runaways, Dynasty, and Gossip Girl.

Kurtzman has a long history with the franchise. He previously co-wrote the screenplays for 2009 film Star Trek and for Star Trek Into Darkness, and was also an executive producer on Star Trek, a producer on Into Darkness, and a producer on Star Trek Beyond.

Advertisement

“CBS has also allowed us the great pleasure of reintroducing the world of Star Trek to audiences new and old, and we are very excited to keep working alongside them to expand that world,” Kurtzman said in a statement.