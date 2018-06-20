Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Patrick Stewart Star Trek return mooted with Starfleet Academy and Wrath of Khan series in the works

Patrick Stewart Star Trek return mooted with Starfleet Academy and Wrath of Khan series in the works

Could Picard return for Star Trek: Discovery?

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 8: Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION episode, "The Hunted." Season 3, episode 11. Original air date, January 8, 1990. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images, BA)

Could Sir Patrick Stewart’s Captain Jean-Luc Picard actually be set for a comeback? There have been rumours – and now a key piece of the puzzle has fallen into place as the studio behind Star Trek: Discovery has reportedly signed the show’s co-creator Alex Kurtzman to a new five-year contract.

Advertisement

According to Variety, Kurtzman has struck a deal to supervise the expansion of CBS’s Star Trek franchise for television. As part of this he will develop new series, mini-series, animated series and other content.

Kurtzman left Discovery after season one, but now he’s back – and sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that he and Akiva Goldsman are now attached to a Patrick Stewart-led reboot. The actor himself caused great excitement when he told a reporter he hadn’t seen Discovery but may have “good cause to look at it very soon”.

CBS TV Studios declined to confirm the Stewart project.

Patrick Stewart

Aside from this exciting prospect, though, it seems a LOT of Star Trek projects are in the works now Kurtzman is on board.

One potential new show is a limited series based around the Wrath of Khan story, focusing on the character of Khan Noonien Singh who has previously been played by both Ricardo Montalbán and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Another project on the table is a series set at Starfleet Academy, from creators Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz – best known for their work on Hulu-Marvel series Runaways, Dynasty, and Gossip Girl.

Kurtzman has a long history with the franchise. He previously co-wrote the screenplays for 2009 film Star Trek and for Star Trek Into Darkness, and was also an executive producer on Star Trek, a producer on Into Darkness, and a producer on Star Trek Beyond.

Advertisement

“CBS has also allowed us the great pleasure of reintroducing the world of Star Trek to audiences new and old, and we are very excited to keep working alongside them to expand that world,” Kurtzman said in a statement.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Star Trek (TV)

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 8: Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION episode, "The Hunted." Season 3, episode 11. Original air date, January 8, 1990. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images, BA)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury and Josh Brolin as Thanos (Marvel, 20th Century Fox, HF)

A short history of Marvel’s game-changing post-credits scenes

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 3: Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Picard holding his face in his hand in the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode Deja Q (Season 3 Episode 13). In the episode, Picard places his face in his hand after Q requests to board the Enterprise. Original broadcast February 3, 1990. Image is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Andrew Marr and Boris Johnson rile sci-fi fans by suggesting Patrick Stewart was in Star Wars

Alex Kingston's River Song, David Tennant's Tenth Doctor and Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

Steven Moffat clears up some of Doctor Who’s biggest plot holes in his new novel

Bafta mask, Getty, SL

Bafta Film Awards 2018 – as it happened

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more