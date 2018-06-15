England’s Dele Alli is flossing in his official Fifa World Cup portrait and we’re not sure what to make of it

The Spurs midfielder busted out his Fortnite-inspired dance celebration during the photoshoot

The England squad were given a lot of freedom during the photoshoot for their official portraits ahead of the World Cup 2018. Perhaps too much.

They’re all odd, frankly, but most notably, Tottenham’s Dele Alli seems to have been captured mid-floss (a dance move in which the performer swings his arms and hips side-to-side in unison, while alternating between putting his arms behind his back).

For those unfamiliar with flossing, the dance move went viral in 2016, when Instagram user @TheBackpackKid posted a video of himself performing it. It bled into wider pop culture when Katy Perry invited him on SNL to perform the dance.

It’s also common in the wildly popular online game Fortnite, and Alli has already channelled the moves in his goal celebrations this season.

In other words, all the kids are doing it these days. Check out Alli’s portrait below.

Look, they’re footballers, not professional models – but the judgement shown in some of these pictures should have Gareth Southgate a little bit worried.

Manchester United’s resident banter expert Jesse Lingard tried out a few different poses, and settled on this:

John Stones plumped for this awkward two-handed point:

Jamie Vardy looked like a park-dwelling basketball player trying to convince you that he’s better than he actually is:

Is that a partial dab from Kieran Trippier?

And oh, what’s this? Dele Alli is back for yet more banter with Spurs teammate Eric Dier for a classic James Bond pose.

If they can translate all this charisma on the pitch, England will surely storm their way to the final on 14th July.

England face Tunisia at 7pm on Monday 18th June live on ITV