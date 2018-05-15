Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Keeley Hawes and Toby Stephens to lead new BBC Cold War drama

Keeley Hawes and Toby Stephens to lead new BBC Cold War drama

Stephen Poliakoff's Summer of Rockets will also star Timothy Spall and Mark Bonnar

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 15/05/2018 - Programme Name: The Summer of Rockets - TX: 12/05/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Kathleen Shaw (KEELEY HAWES) - (C) Little Island Productions - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian

BBC2 has announced that Keeley Hawes, Toby Stephens and Timothy Spall will lead the cast of Summer of Rockets, the new six-part period drama from Dancing on the Edge creator Stephen Poliakoff.

Advertisement

The semi-autobiographical series, which is set in the UK during the Cold War (1958, to be precise), and it centres around Samuel (Stephens), a Russian-born Jewish inventor of bespoke hearing aids, who is approached by MI5 to provide information on his friends Kathleen (Hawes), her husband Richard Shaw (Linus Roache) and Lord Arthur Wallington (Spall).

It is set against the backdrop of Britain testing its first hydrogen bomb and the Russians beating the Americans in the first phase of the space race, by becoming the first nation to successfully send a satellite into space. Poliakoff will write and direct every episode.

“I have wanted to work with Stephen for years, so I’m delighted to be part of such a wonderful cast, and can’t wait to spend the summer with them all,” Keeley Hawes said.

Advertisement

Lily Sacofsky (Bancroft), Lucy Cohu (Ripper Street), Gary Beadle (Grantchester), Mark Bonnar (Line Of Duty), Ronald Pickup (The Crown), and Rose Ayling-Ellis (Reverberations) also star.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Summer of Rockets

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 15/05/2018 - Programme Name: The Summer of Rockets - TX: 12/05/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Kathleen Shaw (KEELEY HAWES) - (C) Little Island Productions - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(RT/FC)

The Windsors Royal Wedding Special cast: Who’s playing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the Channel 4 comedy?

(Netflix, JG)

Lost in Space season two confirmed: Netflix sci-fi will be back

(BBC, JG)

Sport on TV 2018 calendar How to watch the Fifa World Cup, Wimbledon and more

webANXHarryMeghanRR

US viewers praise Lifetime drama Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance for addressing racial issues

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more