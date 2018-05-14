Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Benedict Cumberbatch praised for “performance of a lifetime” in Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch praised for “performance of a lifetime” in Patrick Melrose

Fans on Twitter are calling for the star to receive "all the awards" for his work on the Sky Atlantic drama

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch appears to have picked up a few more Cumberb*tches thanks to his turn as a drug-addled socialite in Patrick Melrose after the show made its debut on Sky Atlantic (and RadioTimes.com) on Sunday night. Many viewers took to Twitter to declare themselves new converts to the Benedictine church – with some calling for the star to win “all the awards” for his performance.

Advertisement

There had been a lot of hype about the Sherlock star’s new role – as the main character from Edward St Aubyn’s autobiographical series of novels – in the build up to the show’s premiere (which you can watch on RadioTimes.com right now for free). Our own Eleanor Bley Griffiths wrote that its entire success rested on his perfectly cast shoulders.

And the fans agreed.

“I’m quite overawed by Benedict Cumberbatch’s performance in #PatrickMelrose,” Twitter user Mark Hammersley wrote. “Like O’Toole doing Jeffery Bernard- on speed. Quite masterful.”

Danny Riviera added, hilariously: “If the talent of #BenedictCumberbatch is mithril from the mines of Moria, then his performance in #PatrickMelrose is the Balrog of Morgoth; except in this case I am GRATEFUL to the dwarves for digging “too greedily and too deep” for what they’ve awakened is invaluably ferocious.” Wow.

Check out the best reactions to Patrick Melrose episode one below.

Advertisement

Patrick Melrose continues on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Sunday. Watch episode one on RadioTimes.com right NOW here

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Patrick Melrose

Patrick Melrose is a witty, well-bred twentysomething who’s partial to pretty much every narcotic imaginable. When news of his father’s death breaks, who knows if it’s the heroin or their terrible relationship that causes him to react with such indifference. Patrick must dutifully collect his father’s remains from New York, where, he confidently declares, he will get clean. But getting sober in the Big Apple is less a piece of cake, more a rancid slice of cold turkey and he’s soon hitting the city’s seedier back streets to score a fix of anything and everything on offer.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Les Miserables (2012) Samantha Barks as Eponine; Eddie Redmayne as Marius © Universal Pictures

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Patrick Melrose is a witty, well-bred twentysomething who’s partial to pretty much every narcotic imaginable. When news of his father’s death breaks, who knows if it’s the heroin or their terrible relationship that causes him to react with such indifference. Patrick must dutifully collect his father’s remains from New York, where, he confidently declares, he will get clean. But getting sober in the Big Apple is less a piece of cake, more a rancid slice of cold turkey and he’s soon hitting the city’s seedier back streets to score a fix of anything and everything on offer.

Who's who? Meet the cast of Melrose

Patrick Melrose: Why Benedict Cumberbatch is perfect for this deep and complex role

Eleanor Bley Griffiths
Eleanor Bley Griffiths
Patrick Melrose

Everything you need to know about Sky Atlantic drama Patrick Melrose

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more