Britain’s Got Talent singer Aleksandar Mileusnic previously made the live finals of The Voice UK under a different name

Here's everything you need to know about the familiar face auditioning for Britain's Got Talent

Aleksandar Mileusnic’s name might not ring any bells, but if you’re a talent show enthusiast there’s every chance you’ll recognise this Britain’s Got Talent singer.

That’s because the 23 year-old actually appeared on the first series of The Voice UK back in 2012 – under the alias Aleks Josh.

Here’s his Blind Audition, where both will.i.am and Danny O’Donoghue turn their chairs for him:

The then 17-year old appeared in the live finals of the show, and now he’s back for a second bite at the talent show cherry.

Here’s everything you need to know about Aleksander…

Who is Aleksander Mileusnic?

From Stevenage, Aleksander is most widely known for his stint on The Voice UK, where he was part of Danny O’Donoghue’s team and impressed with covers of songs such as Dream A Little Dream Of Me and Jason Mraz’s I’m Yours.

Following his sixth place finish in the show, Aleks released a single entitled Cruise followed by an EP, and he also supported both Olly Murs and The Wanted in Summer 2012. But it’s been a bit quiet since then – at least until now.

Aleks has a clear passion for music, claiming that it gave him something to focus on when he left school at a young age.

You can see him performing on The Voice in the clip below…

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV