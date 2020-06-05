Watch Virtual F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream and TV details

The Formula 1 world continues to turn despite the lack of actual racing, with the increasingly popular Virtual F1 season taking over Azerbaijan this weekend.

The Baku street circuit has witnessed some epic moments during its time on the calendar and fans can expect sparks to fly in the game on Sunday.

Virtual F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix confirmed drivers

As usual, a host of F1 drivers will join high profile guests and sportspeople in a high-octane blast around the circuit, but how can you tune in to watch it all for free?

Check out our guide to watching the Virtual F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

When is the Virtual F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The race takes place this weekend on Sunday 7th June 2020, the date the Grand Prix was originally scheduled to take place.

What time is the Virtual F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The Grand Prix begins at 6pm (UK time). The race will be preceded by a Formula 2 race at 4pm and a F1 Esports Pro Exhibition Race at 5pm.

Watch Virtual F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on TV

Sky Sports will broadcast the Virtual F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on TV from 6pm on Sky Sports F1, Mix and Main Event.

Live stream Virtual F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix online

Fans can tune in to watch every F1 Virtual Grand Prix on the Formula 1 YouTube channel.

Alternatively, head over to Twitch where they will also be showing live coverage of every race.