What channel is Manchester United v Southampton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will hope for another victory on Monday night – this time against mid-table Southampton – to boost their chances of securing Champions League football.

United are battling with Leicester, Chelsea and Wolves for a spot in European football’s elite club competition for next term.

They have just four Premier League fixtures remaining to meet the challenge ahead and make up for what has been an otherwise disappointing campaign.

Saints, meanwhile, look set to finish the season in mid-table but will want to secure a top-half place before the campaign is out.

They head to Old Trafford having just played Everton in midweek and could prove tricky opponents for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Manchester United v Southampton game on TV and online.

When is Manchester United v Southampton on TV?

Manchester United v Southampton will take place on Monday 13th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Manchester United v Southampton will kick off at 8pm – the match is the only Monday night game in the Premier League.

What TV channel is Manchester United v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

This game is also available to watch live on free-to-air channels Pick TV and Sky One.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Manchester United v Southampton online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Manchester United v Southampton odds

Manchester United v Southampton team news

Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a near-fit squad to choose from on Monday night.

Only Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are out with injuries. The boss could, however, shake things up and bring Daniel James and Scott McTominay back into the XI.

Southampton: There are no fresh injury worries for Saints, so don’t be surprised to see Che Adams and Danny Ings start up front once again.

Nathan Redmond should get the nod on the wing, while the defence could be unchanged for a third straight game.

Our prediction: Manchester United v Southampton

Southampton are in fine form right now, having beaten Watford and Manchester City, plus drawn with Everton, over their last three games.

But United’s form is even more impressive, with an unbeaten streak running back to 22nd January.

Expect goals from this fearsome Red Devils attack. Saints’ best bet is to do what they did against City this month and attack with gusto on the rare occasions they see the ball. United will win.

Our prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Southampton

