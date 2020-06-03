UFC 250 will go ahead behind closed doors at the brand new UFC APEX in Las Vegas, USA this weekend.

The state-of-the-art centre has opened in time for the big showdown between Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer in the Octagon.

Pound-for-pound top dog Nunes will be gunning for her 11th straight victory – a run that includes triumphs over Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm and Ronda Rousey – and is the heavy favourite to do so.

Spencer entered UFC relatively late, but has maintained a stellar professional record and will hope to make her mark on the company with her biggest match-up to date.

The action will climax with the Nunes-Spencer showdown, but there’s plenty more to enjoy before they take centre stage.

Raphael Assuncao will take on Cody Garbrandt while Aljamain Sterling faces Cory Sandhagen in two of the other big clashes.

The showdown will go ahead from 1am in the early hours of Sunday 7th June (UK time) in Vegas with plenty of fans across the globe desperate for a dash of sport in their lives right now.

Check out the full UFC 250 fight card below.

In the UK? Watch UFC 250 on BT Sport

In the US? Watch UFC 250 on ESPN+

UFC 250 fight card

Main card

Amanda Nunes v Felicia Spencer (Featherweight)

Raphael Assuncao v Cody Garbrandt (Bantamweight)

Aljamain Sterling v Cory Sandhagen (Bantamweight)

Neil Magny v Anthony Rocco Martin (Welterweight)

Eddie Wineland v Sean O’Malley (Bantamweight)

Prelims

Alex Caceres v Chase Hooper (Featherweight)

Ian Heinisch v Gerald Meerschaert (Middleweight)

Cody Stamann v Brian Kelleher (Featherweight)

Charles Byrd v Maki Pitolo (Middleweight)

Early prelims

Jussier Formiga v Alex Perez (Flyweight)

Alonzo Menifield v Devin Clark (Light heavyweight)

Evan Dunham v Herbert Burns (Catchweight)