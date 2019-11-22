PGA Championship 2020: How to watch PGA Championship golf – TV, live stream, dates, times

The 102nd PGA Championship is sure to provide fireworks on the West Coast.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about PGA Championship 2020.

When is the PGA Championship 2020?

The PGA Championship will take place from Thursday 14th May 2020 until Sunday 17th May 2020.

Where is PGA Championship 2020 course?

The tournament will take place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California, USA.

How to watch and live stream PGA Championship 2020 in the UK

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

PGA Championship 2020 TV schedule

PGA Championship 2020 highlights

Sky Sports Golf will bring highlights and round-ups throughout their live coverage.

Who won the PGA Championship 2019?

Brooks Koepka became the first player in history to defend both the PGA Championship and US Open successfully during their career when he triumphed at Bethpage in 2019.

He will hope to add to his four majors when he enters the field for the 2020 edition.