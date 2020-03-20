Neighbours shocker as latest death is revealed

We were promised three deaths and five weddings to mark the 35th anniversary of Neighbours and as of now, we just have one death left to go.

Gary Canning was revealed to be Finn Kelly’s next victim in dramatic scenes that aired in tonight’s Endgame finale. The shock scenes saw Gary attempt to help Bea and Harlow, both trapped down a mine, only to be short in the heart through his back by Finn- desperate to keep the location of the two girls a secret.

The Endgame specials have all aired across the week in a late-night 10pm slot and due to the later transmission, it has been able to feature more adult scenes than normal. In this episode alone we saw two swear words uttered, not to mention the murder that took place on the screen.

The gruesome story was heightened when a terrified Elly Conway, fleeing from Finn, tripped and came face to face with Gary’s body. As the episode ended with several favourites trapped on the now burning island, will his loved ones even have a body to recover?

Gary’s demise means the end of Damien Richardson’s time on the show. He first appeared as Gary back in 2014 and was made a regular in 2016. The former prison inmate had more than his fair of legal troubles and has had a very rocky love life with notable characters such as Terese Willis and Amy Williams.

In a tragic twist of fate, Gary’s recent almost bride to be was also one of Finn’s victims, being killed instantly by a bomb that had been planted with Lucy Robinson as its intended victim. Incidentally, Gary wasn’t the first role that Richardson had played on the show, here he is back in 1992 where, coincidentally, he had just tended to a young, injured Amy Williams!

Neighbours continues next week with a gripping two-hander between Susan and Finn that you won’t want to miss. And with one more death promised, and repercussions that will last for quite some time, we can’t wait to see what else is in store.

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Five.