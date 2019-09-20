Neighbours confirm Denise Van Outen return as actress films in Australia

Denise Van Outen’s guest appearance in Neighbours as Harlow Robinson’s mother Prudence Wallace is not a one-off, as the British star has already been filming her return.

Friday 20th September’s one-episode cameo featured newlywed Paul Robinson meeting his granddaughter’s mother for the first time while on honeymoon in the UK with new wife Terese Robinson.

Flaky, flighty, and mysteriously estranged from her daughter, Prue proves to be a hard woman to pin down and avoids questions about her life from the Robinsons, who are unaware she’s a member of a sinister cult (in another nod to the Aussie hit’s UK fanbase, the cult leader is played by Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Arnold!).

The ex-Strictly Come Dancing contestant and Big Breakfast host confirmed we will see Prue again, and this time on the soap’s home turf. “I am excited to work on a really fun storyline first in London and then heading over to Melbourne. I can’t say too much just yet but my character Prue is coming to Ramsay Street to stir things up – and I can’t wait!”

When is Denise Van Outen back on Neighbours?

Van Outen has shared pictures on her Instagram page showing her on set with the cast, including Donovan who plays her offspring and with whom she already has a connection. “I’m particularly thrilled because Jason Donovan is a friend, and I get to work with his daughter Jemma which is just lovely.

“Neighbours is so iconic, over the years I’ve met some of the cast through presenting but never in a million years did I imagine that I would end up being a part of the show.

“Prue is a lot of fun, I like the fact she is a little bit out there as well so I can play around with the character. She is a bit mischievous which is really interesting to portray.”

Fans can expect to see Harlow (whose father is incarcerated killer Robert Robinson, who had a fling with Prue when she was backpacking round Tasmania) reunited with her eccentric parent when she touches tarmac down under towards the end of the year.

