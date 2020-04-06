Accessibility Links

Emmerdale actor Jay Benedict dies aged 68 due to coronavirus complications

The American-born actor was best known in the UK for roles in Emmerdale and Foyle's War

Jay Benedict

Emmerdale actor Jay Benedict has died aged 68 due to “complications arising from a Covid-19 infection”, according to his website.

His talent agency confirmed the news on Twitter on Saturday, saying: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear client Jay Benedict, who this afternoon lost his battle with COVID-19. Our thoughts are with his family.”

The American-born actor is famous in the UK for roles such as Doug Hamilton on Emmerdale and John Kieffer on Foyle’s War. He also made an appearance as Newt’s dad on James Cameron’s Aliens and had a cameo in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises.

He also had a prominent theatre career, as pictured above in a production of Too Close to the Sun alongside Helen Dallimore and James Graeme.

Benedict was married to Allo Allo actress Phoebe Schofield, with whom he had two sons. Following the news of his passing, Allo Allo star Vicki Michelle paid tribute to Benedict on social media, sending a message of support to her “lovely friend Phoebe Scholfield”.

