Coronation Street boss promises coronavirus storylines won’t “dominate” ITV soap

The soap will continue to put original storylines front and centre.

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 21st April 2020 Coronation Street - Ep 10056 Friday 1st May 2020 Back at No.6, Geoff Metcalfe [IAN BARTHOLOMEW] viciously reveals that he bought the sexy dress for one of his many escorts. Yasmeen Metcalfe [SHELLEY KING] snatches a wine bottle and a struggle ensues. Geoff slumps to the ground, what has Yasmeen done? Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Danielle Baguley This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

The boss of ITV soap Coronation Street has said that the programme won’t be “dominated” by coronavirus storylines when it resumes filming episodes.

Iain MacLeod spoke to RadioTimes.com and other press about the future of the long-running series, highlighting its continued focus on representing modern Britain, even in exceptional times.

He said: “We talked a lot about this, as you can well imagine, about whether Coronation Street would have a coronavirus present in it or whether we would exist in a parallel universe where everything proceeded in a pre-pandemic fashion.

“Ultimately, what I thought was, the Coronation Street that we love is the one that reflects modern Britain, albeit in a more heightened way sometimes. It just felt that if there were no coronavirus in Coronation Street, it would stop being a reflection of modern Britain and would instead be a parallel fantasy land.”

However, MacLeod went on to explain that the pandemic will not “dominate” the stories moving forward, acknowledging many Corrie fans follow the series as a welcome break from events happening in the real world.

He continued: “I am also aware that people tune in to Coronation Street for escapism to some degree, and to see drama and stories that they’d never normally experience in their own lives. So, while the virus will exist in Coronation Street, we were also keen that it wouldn’t dominate every single story and every single scene.”

Coronavirus will impact Weatherfield in more subtle ways, such as how people behave and how businesses operate, with powerful drama remaining the focus.

Corrie’s dark storyline about Yasmeen and Geoff has seen particular success recently, but the show will make time for a “healthy dollop” of comedy too, as it always has done.

Coronation Street

News, photos, videos and full episode guide
