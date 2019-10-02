Debbie Webster actress Sue Devaney returns to Coronation Street after 34 years

Sue Devaney returns to Coronation Street tonight for the first time in 34 years to reprise the role of Kevin Webster’s sister Debbie. The now-52-year-old Devaney hasn’t been seen on Corrie since 1985, but resurfaces this evening to bring news that Debbie and Kev’s auntie Vi has died and left £200,000 in her will.

The actress’s original 12-month stint on the Street ended when Debbie moved to Southampton with her dad Bill and his new wife Elaine, leaving Kevin behind in Weatherfield. After exiting the ITV soap was seen next in the role for which she is perhaps best known, that of “Our Rita” in the BBC children’s drama Jonny Briggs.

Soap fans may also recognise Devaney from her years on Casualty, where she played paramedic Liz Harker between 1994 and 1997. Following her stint on the long-running hospital drama, the star went on to feature as ever-eager factory worker Jane (“are you nearly open?”) in Victoria Wood’s sitcom dinnerladies (1998-2000).

Further television credits include Shameless, Doctors, Great Night Out, River City and the Russell T Davies-written BBC1 drama Years and Years, where she was seen in episode three as Barbara Hopkins.

Devaney’s stage work has been varied and extensive, with roles in The Threepenny Opera, A Christmas Carol and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (all at the Bolton Octagon), The Wind in the Willows (Royal National Theatre) and as Rosie in an international tour of Mamma Mia!

