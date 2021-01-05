Accessibility Links

Harry Collett confirms he is returning to Casualty as Oliver Hide: “See you at Holby”

From Dolittle to the wards of Holby General...

An old face is set to return to the wards at Casualty in the coming weeks as Harry Collett has confirmed a return for his character, Oliver Hide.

Taking to Instagram to announce his comeback in a Q&A, Collett said: “For everyone asking, YES. I am returning to Casualty this season. See you at Holby.”

Oliver was last seen on Casualty in 2019 and Harry has gone onto to do some huge projects. He has appeared in the critically acclaimed Dunkirk and starred alongside Robert Downey Jr in Dolittle.

As for Oliver, he was a regular fixture on the show from 2016- 2017 and made a brief return in 2019 in episodes that coincided with a terrorist attack at Holby market.

The son of David and Rosalind Hide (Jason Durr and Lorraine Pilkington), look for Oliver to make his comeback in the coming weeks – weeks that may be a difficult watch if the latest episode is anything to go by.

Casualty returned to the screens after a long break last Saturday in a hard-hitting episode that shed some stark light on what life is like in hospitals as the pandemic spreads. It was a tough watch that was made even harder by the death of fan favourite, Noah Garcia (Tony Marshall).

The Holby receptionist was a victim of COVID-19 and his death proved to be a shock to viewers.

The hard-hitting episode was praised by viewers, as one said: “That #Casualty episode has got to be one of the most incredible hours of television I’ve ever watched. It felt like a documentary. They covered everything so brilliantly, and everyone who worked on that should be so proud. What an achievement.”

Visit our dedicated Casualty page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

harry collett casualty
