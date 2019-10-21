LBC to launch 24/7 radio news station

LBC Radio is set to launch a 24/7 rolling news radio service.

Global, the media group behind LBC (Leading Britain’s Conversation), has announced sister station LBC News will launch on Monday 28th October.

Featuring presenters such as former Sky News anchor Martin Stanford, ITV News sports correspondent Ian Payne and LBC veterans Lisa Aziz and Jim Diamond, the station will broadcast the latest national, weather, business, travel and international news in 20 minutes every 20 minutes.

LBC News will also air Prime Minister’s Questions live and in full every Wednesday at midday, as well as staying with press conferences and other events of major importance for extended live coverage.

“As the first commercial radio station in the UK, LBC has a 46-year history of providing the latest news, so it is exciting to launch LBC News, a new, dedicated station for the brand that can stay with major stories and events live longer and dedicate itself to pure news,” said Ashley Tabor-King, Global’s Founder and Executive President.

“With Global’s 24-hour rolling news radio channel, there will be no opinion or debate, just the news – on the radio, online and on our app – live, as it happens.”

LBC London News currently broadcasts for 13 hours a day, with the remainder of the output borrowed from LBC.

The new station will be in competition with News Radio UK, which broadcasts news bulletins every 10 minutes.

LBC News launches on Monday 28th October from 6am. It will be available across the UK on DAB digital radio (D1), at lbcnews.co.uk and on Global Player