Danny Baker “fired” from BBC Radio 5 Live following royal baby tweet

Broadcaster Danny Baker has been fired from BBC Radio 5 Live following a “stupid unthinking gag” about the royal baby.

On Thursday 9th May, Baker posted a message saying he had been sacked from his show on BBC Radio 5 Live.

The 61-year-old broadcaster had come under fire for tweeting a racially insensitive tweet about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new baby.

Just got fired from @bbc5live.

For the record – it was red sauce. Always. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) May 9, 2019

A BBC spokesperson confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Baker had been dropped by 5 Live, saying, “This was a serious error of judgment and goes against the values we as a station aim to embody. Danny’s a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us.”

Baker’s now-deleted tweet showed a black and white image of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee, which Baker had captioned, “Royal Baby leaves hospital”.

The presenter offered his “sincere apologies” for the picture, saying, “Was supposed to be joke about royals vs circus animals in posh clothes but interpreted as about monkeys and race, so rightly deleted. Royal watching not my forte.”

In another message, he said, “Sorry my gag pic of the little fella in the posh outfit has whipped some up. Never occurred to me because, well, mind not diseased. Soon as those good enough to point out it’s possible connotations got in touch, down it came.”

Harry and Meghan revealed on Wednesday that their son was named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

