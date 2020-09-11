Spitting Image revival to debut on BritBox next month with 100 new puppets including Boris Johnson and Donald Trump

A brand new series of the iconic satirical puppet show Spitting Image will debut on BritBox on 3rd October, with over 100 new puppets set to feature in the revived series.

10 episodes will air on a weekly basis on the streaming platform, with former The Simpsons and Futurama writer Jeff Westbrook serving as showrunner while original co-creator Roger Law heads up the creative team.

Among the new puppets are politicians from the UK including Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer, Priti Patel, Rishi Sunak and Matt Hancock and other leaders from around the world including Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump.

A number of figures from pop culture and sport are also represented, with Baby Yoda, Billie Eilish, Jürgen Klopp, Piers Morgan and Kim Kardashian all among those featured.

Meanwhile, other puppets include several royal family members and giants of the tech world like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. There’s even a COVID-19 puppet!

Law has said of the new series, “Everything the team have done on the new Spitting Image shows, the caricatures, puppets and satirical gags have all been done in the public interest, as Boris might say ‘Pro bono publico’.

“It’s time to come off furlough! The people have spoken and the puppets are oven ready. We’re going to take back control from the likes of Boris, Cummings, Trump, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.”

He added, “There will be tongue-lashings from our weather girl; Greta Thunberg, you’ll be knocked out by Tyson Fury and dazzled and amazed by Beyoncé and Herr Jürgen Klopp.

“This time Spitting Image is going global so we will be making world beating trade deals with North Korea and Belarus and if Gavin Williamson and Dominic Cummings finally get the sack, Spitting Image will give them a job.

“We have always employed strange people and I’m sure Dom, in particular, will be a great asset; he seems to dislike the establishment just as much as we do. And the message for the Keir Starmers and Michel Barniers is… Let’s get BritBox done.”

Among the vast writing team are established stars and younger writers, with scripts being written and new puppets made as close to each episode as possible in order to ensure the show is current.

The series will be directed by Andy de Emmony and Steve Connelly, while executive Producers include Westbrook, Joanna Beresford, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner and Law.

Spitting Image starts exclusively on BritBox on Saturday 3rd October 2020. Find out what else to watch with our TV Guide