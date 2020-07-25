Cursed season 2 release date – cast, latest news and what could happen

Netflix fantasy drama Cursed introduced us to a world of powerful kingdoms and oppressed magical people, with Katherine Langford’s Nimue using her abilities (and the crucial Sword of Power) to wage war against the fanatical Paladins determined to wipe her species out.

And with the Arthurian series concluding its first run on a brutal cliffhanger, fans will be desperate to see more. But will there be a Cursed season two? And how long will we have to wait until it’s released?

We’ve assembled everything we know about a potential Cursed season two below.

Cursed ending explained

Netflix

The first series ended with Langford’s Nimue shot full of arrows and sinking to what seemed like a watery grave, while Merlin (Gustav Skarsgård) regained his magic for a devastating attack before escaping.

But is Nimue really dead? Will Daniel Sharman’s Weeping Monk (aka the future Sir Lancelot) be welcomed by the Fae? And what’s Sister Iris’ next move with the Trinity? Assuming there is a season 2, we might have a while to wait until we find out…

“I just hope that we would see a second season,” Skarsgård told RadioTimes.com.

“Mostly just because I’m so curious to see what happens to Merlin and the other characters. Episode 10 leaves us with a massive cliffhanger, and I just want to know what happens next.”

“It ends on a cliffhanger for a lot of the characters, figuratively and literally,” agreed star Katherine Langford.

For more detail about the final scenes and what they could mean for season 2, check out our Cursed ending explained article now.

Will there be a Cursed season 2?

While nothing has been officially confirmed about another run of episodes at time of writing, in a conversation with RadioTimes.com series co-creator Frank Miller let slip that planned location scouts were already on the cards for future seasons.

“I can’t wait to get back and see those ancient trees again,” he said of the key forest locations used in season one.

And among the cast, everyone seems keen for another season.

“Episode 10 was where I kind of was like, “Oh, wow, this world is potentially only just beginning,” Devon Terrell, who plays King Arthur, told Digital Spy.

“It was my favourite episode when I read it, too, because… Season one always feels like: everyone has to get on board; you have to understand it – otherwise, there’s no point being ‘action, action, action’, and then people are like, ‘I don’t know what happened, but I liked it’.

“I think it really all came together at the end. The way they’ve done it, I was like, ‘this is amazing.’ Because now you’ve met the people, and it’s like we’re leaning into their legacies, or the mythology of those characters.”

When will Cursed season 2 be released?

Currently unknown, though it could be a little longer than some Netflix series. Filming restrictions and social distancing could see filming delayed by some time, assuming that scripts are even on their way.

One delay could come from the fact that season one has already adapted the first Cursed novel by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller, with no sequel yet released to draw from.

However, given that Netflix greenlit Cursed before the original book was even released and that Wheeler and Miller also make the TV series, it’s likely that the streaming service would have quite an inside track on any future storyline, possibly releasing season two and a second book around the same time.

Either way, though, we wouldn’t be surprised to see fans waiting for more than a year for the next season, if not a couple of years.

Cursed season two plot hints

Netflix

Speaking of the Cursed novel, Wheeler did hint about one storyline we could expect in a sequel (and presumably also a TV follow-up), written within an acknowledgement for co-creator Frank Miller.

“I’m a lifelong Frank Miller fan, and this collaboration has been the unlikeliest of bucket listings…” he said.

“I’m so thankful for his trust, his wisdom, and his idea to ally Sister Iris with an army of killer children (a must for book two).”

Otherwise, we can presumably expect a return from a watery grave for Nimue (possibly rescued by Merlin and Morgana), a further redemption for the Weeping Monk/Lancelot and continued battles between the Fae and the forces ranged against them.

And of course, we’re sure that the various Arthurian characters who appear in the series will start to move closer to their usual interpretations.

“I didn’t want to create a performance that sat on the fence. I wanted to pick a direction, which moments I made him vulnerable, which moments I made him feel like he’s becoming a leader. And it’s the beginning of a really long journey,” Arthur actor Terrell told RadioTimes.com.

Cursed season two cast

Netflix

Despite her apparent death at the end of season one we’d be surprised if season two doesn’t see the return of “Wolf-Witch” Nimue, her magical powers in some way saving her from a watery grave.

Most of the major cast members are also expected to return including Gustav Skarsgård, Devon Terrell, Emily Coates, Matt Stokoe, Shalom Brune-Franklin and many others.

However, it may be that we’ve seen the last of Peter Mullan’s Father Carden after season one, with the character killed in the season finale.

