When is Weird But True season 3 on Disney+?

Educational family show Weird But True is migrating from its original home on National Geographic, to a new prime position on streaming service Disney+.

Advertisement

But while the show may be moving, fans can rest assured that the format will remain the same; teaching viewers about a wide array of topics in a fun and accessible way.

However, the series is getting a new co-host as Charlie Engelman will now be paired up with fellow children’s entertainer Carly Ciarrocchi, instead of his sister, Kirby.

Here’s everything you need to know about Weird But True season 3 on Disney+:

When is Weird But True on Disney Plus?

Weird But True season three will be available to stream on Disney+ from Friday 14th August. Like most original shows on the service, episodes will be added weekly rather than all at once.

What is Weird But True about?

Weird But True is an educational series aimed primarily at children and families, which aims to reveal surprising and fascinating information about the world.

The series sees our charismatic hosts embark on imaginative and strange adventures, integrating a “mix of arts and crafts, unbelievable facts and real-life exploration,” according to Disney.

Weird But True season 3 episodes

Disney Plus

Weird But True tackles a wide variety of topics that fall under the remit of National Geographic and season three will be no exception, encompassing dinosaurs, farming and the solar system to name a few.

Here’s the full list of season three episodes:

1. Dinosaurs

Charlie and Carly’s quest takes them on a fascinating journey to Dinosaur National Monument. There, they hatch a plan with a palaeontologist to “dig up” the dough.

2. National Parks

Carly thinks backyards are to be enjoyed, and Charlie thinks they should be protected. A visit with park rangers from Yellowstone National Park might just help settle Carly and Charlie’s debate.

3. Farming

Carly has an idea to turn the garden into a farm, but they don’t have enough space to grow everything they need outside. She takes Charlie on a trip to an indoor vertical farm in NYC to learn new possibilities of farming!

4. Germs

To avoid getting sick from the germs Casey is spreading throughout HQ, Carly and Charlie must understand all there is to know about germs. They head to Germfree Laboratories and Mushroom Mountain to examine good hygiene and health practices.

5. Photography

Carly and Charlie head to Berkeley to learn from one of the best – National Geographic photographer Anand Varma! Their idea to combine paper art with photography makes their creation the hit of the show!

6. Trains

Carly’s assignment is to shadow a train engineer; After her grandfather organises a visit to Steamtown Pennsylvania, Carly becomes inspired to improve trains in the future.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

7. Venomous Animals

Charlie and Carly head to California Academy of Sciences to learn all about venomous species.

8. Our Solar System

Carly and Charlie head to the Mars habitat in Hawaii to experience what it is like to live in outer space. Renowned astrophysicist Michio Kaku is a special guest star, playing fictional character Buster Infinity.



9. Cooking

Carly and Charlie attempt a basic burger, but that turns into a disaster. The only way to master the art of cooking is to learn from the experts at the Culinary Institute of America.

10. Explorers

Carly meets with National Geographic Explorer Darlene Cavalier, who describes how she’s exploring new ways to connect people with science. She’s trying different methods to encourage people to pursue their own curiosity and even become explorers themselves!

11. Scuba Diving

It’s the Manta Ray Dive! Despite her fear of scuba, Carly is determined to join Charlie so that he doesn’t have to go alone. Can she overcome her fear?

12. Camping

Carly and Charlie take a trip to Coronado National Forest within Arizona’s Saguaro National Park. There, they get expert advice and begin to fully absorb what it is like to camp and how to become master campers.

13. Rockets

Carly and Charlie compete in a series of launches that closely resembles the storyline of the US/Soviet Union Space Race. After learning some key physics principles about rocket flight, they race back to headquarters to build a rocket of their own.



Is there a trailer for Weird But True season 3?

Not just yet! But we’ll update this page when the first clips from the new season are released.

Advertisement

Sign up for to Disney Plus for £59.99 a year (or £5.99 a month). Check out our lists of the best TV shows and best movies on Disney Plus, or visit our TV guide for more to watch.