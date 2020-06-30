Maggie Gyllenhaal and Kristen Stewart to star in Homemade, Netflix’s collection of lockdown short films

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a variety of new shows filmed under lockdown conditions, including ITV’s Isolation Stories and BBC One’s Staged – and now Netflix are getting in on the action.

The streaming platform has launched Homemade, a new collection of short films created in quarantine by celebrated filmmakers around the world.

According to Netflix, the shorts are “personal, moving stories that capture our shared experience of life in quarantine” with the stories ranging from “intimate diaries of the filmmakers’ day-to-day life to short tales of fiction across multiple genres”.

The project was the brainchild of Chilean director Pablo Larrain (Jackie), alongside his brother Juan de Dios Larrain and the CEO of newly founded company The Apartment Pictures, Lorenzo Mieli.

Who stars in Homemade?

Among those taking part in the series are big name actors Maggie Gyllenhaal and Kristen Stewart, while a range of acclaimed directors from around the world, including Italian Paolo Sorrentino, Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki and Frenchman Ladj Ly, have also contributed shorts.

Other recognisable names on the list include Bend It Like Beckham and Blinded by the Light director Gurinder Chadha and Hell or High Water and Outlaw King filmmaker David McKenzie.

Pablo Larrain described the project as a “wonderful chance to work with people I admire” and “a very extraordinary chance to keep working, thanks to Netflix and its amazing team, in days so confusing and unique.”

Teresa Moneo, director of original films at Netflix, added “Seeing the stories of others can open hearts and minds and make us all feel more connected.

“This is why, in these unprecedented times, we are humbled to work with this incredible ensemble of diverse filmmakers and to bring their personal stories to our members around the world”.

The series will be made available globally on Netflix on Tuesday June 30 2020.

