When is new Netflix documentary Lenox Hill out?

Recently, our Netflix obsessions have been quite frothy – we’re talking Tiger King, Too Hot to Handle, you know the drill…

But there’s a new documentary series coming to the streaming service that deals with life and death, following medical pioneers at one of the world’s most famous hospitals. It might be a bit more serious, but we reckon it’s going to be completely engrossing.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lenox Hill.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox

What is Lenox Hill?

Lenox Hill is a new fly on the wall documentary series about the famous New York City hospital. It focusses on the work of four different doctors – two brain surgeons, and A&E consultant and a gynaecologist working in the hospital’s renowned maternity unit.

The series promises “an intimate look at lifesaving work” as well as extraordinary access to patients’ stories. We’ll also see how doctors in such high-pressured job balance their professional responsibilities with their personal lives.

Where is Lenox Hill Hospital? Why have I heard of it?

Lennox Hill is a hospital on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, close to Central Park.

The hospital has welcomed high profile babies, including Beyoncé and Jay Z’s little one Blue Ivy Carter, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s son James Wilkie and Simon Cowell’s baby Eric – so you may well have seen your favourite celebrities photographed outside its famous doors. Lady Gaga was even born there.

Lenox Hill isn’t just a maternity hospital though – Winston Churchill was treated there in 1931 for injuries sustained when he was hit by a car on Fifth Avenue.

Lenox Hill is also known to be a pioneering hospital when it comes to patient care and new medical discoveries.

How and where can I watch Lenox Hill?

The series drops on Netflix in the US on 10th June. We are still waiting for confirmation on when it will air in the UK, but it is expected to be shown on Netflix here around the same time.

Is there a trailer for Lenox Hill?

Yes! And you can see all the action from the busy hospital below.

