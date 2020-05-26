When is Dark season 3 on Netflix? Cast, plot and more

Wann ist Dark season 3? Time is counting down to the start of the third and last cycle of the mind-boggling Netflix TV series.

The German language show – best viewed in its original dialect with English subtitles – has dropped jaws around the world during its two seasons so far, with its intricate plot, eye-watering take on the time travel genre and sprawling family dramas capturing the imagination of thousands.

Dark family tree ahead of season 3

Season 3 is coming soon, and RadioTimes.com has all the details on when you the last cycle will begin…

When is Dark season 3 out on Netflix?

Based on the fact that Dark has launched on a significant date previously, fans predicted the third instalment will be launched on 27th June 2020 – the beginning of ‘the last cycle’ in the world of the show.

And they were correct! The show will indeed return on 27th June

Season 1 began in December 2017, season 2 was released on 21st June 2019 – the date of Michael’s suicide, the event that kick-starts basically everything we have seen so far, so it only seems fitting that season 3 has been given a significant release date.

Is there a Dark season 3 trailer?

Yes! In addition to the release date, Netflix have dropped a trailer for the third run of the show.

What will happen in Dark season 3?

How long have you got? In a show that revolves around mic-drop moments, the season 2 finale dropped the whole damn sound studio as Alternate World Martha stands over Original Martha’s dead body, with Original Jonas standing baffled between them.

So far we have seen action take place in the 1920s, 50s, 80s and the present day but, as mentioned, Alt Martha states the question is “not what time, but what world?”

It’s an ominous moment, one that threatens to blow the show wide open once again. Just when you thought you were getting to grips with the timeline BAM, we have an ‘alternate’ timeline.

You can expect Alt Martha and Original Jonas to be key conspirators in season 3 as they seek to stop Adam (Oldest Jonas) from sparking the whole series of events in the first place, and break the endless cycle the show is tracking.

Who is in the Dark cast for season 3?

Dark’s cast is as enormous as it is impressive given the nature of the show. Multiple timelines command multiple actors to play the same characters at different time periods. Just because your favourite character might have died in the present day, it doesn’t mean we won’t see them in an earlier guise.

Alt Martha’s final revelation could spark more chaotic scenes if she is indeed from some type of parallel universe, introducing the concept of at least another version of characters at the same age.

Wrap your head around that one…

So far, Louis Hofmann (Young Jonas), Jordis Triebel (Katharina), Lisa Vicari (Young Martha), Mark Waschke (Adult Noah), Andreas Pietschmann (Adult Jonas) and Lea van Acken (Future Silja – Elisabeth’s soldier in the future) have all been confirmed to feature in season 3, but expect almost the entire cast to come back for this one, potentially including deceased characters if the alternate timeline comes to fruition.

Is Dark season 3 the last series?

Dark season 3 will be the grand finale of the meticulously planned series, as confirmed by co-creator Baran bo Odar.

We can't wait to see how it all turns out, but anyone expecting a gentle end to the hit German series is gravely mistaken…