Snowpiercer star reveals season 2 was “just finishing filming” before lockdown

One of the stars of Netflix’s Snowpiercer has revealed that shooting on the second season of the post-apocalyptic show had almost wrapped before production was shut down by the coronavirus lockdown.

Advertisement

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Annalise Basso said, “I’m really excited because we were just finishing season 2 when everything got shut down because of the pandemic.

“And the great thing about Snowpiercer is there are so many stories to tell about the people on the train and about survival.”

With TV series around the world forced to halt filming due to the coronavirus pandemic, this puts Snowpiercer in an unusually good position, potentially able to dodge the worst of the disruption and release season two when they originally planned.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

And if they do manage it, Basso (who plays LJ Folger on the series) thinks the post-apocalyptic train-set story could just keep on rolling.

“I hope one day we’ll be able to take viewers off of the train,” she said. “And I don’t know if that will happen and what the budget for that would be like, but maybe we could go to Iceland or Greenland or somewhere like that to film the exterior shots, who knows!”

Given that the first series takes place entirely on the high-tech train – with Basso describing the characters as being “in a cage” – she also believes that the story might strike a cord with viewers in the present moment, with most people around the world also trapped in one place as a result of the pandemic.

“I think one of the things is that people really feel trapped, and I hope what Snowpiercer does is that it provides an escape for people – because there’s so many characters to relate to and it’s a great distraction,” she said.

She added that she thinks the show will have a broad appeal – both for fans of the original graphic novel and Bong Joon-Ho’s 2013 film, as well as people who are fans of sci-fi television in general.

“Anybody who loves a good sci-fi show and great storytelling and amazing special effects I hope will fall in love with the show,” she said. “[And] I think people who read the graphic novel will appreciate the whole story world – they maintain the integrity of the world.

“For me as a person who loves reading, when people make movies out of books and they don’t really follow the plotline of the book it’s a little bit more forgivable when they maintain the integrity of the entire story world – and that’s what they’ve done with Snowpiercer.”

Advertisement

The first two episodes of Snowpiercer arrive on Netflix on Monday 25th May with new episodes released on a weekly basis thereafter – check out our list of the best Netflix series and the best Netflix movies, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.