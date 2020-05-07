When is Harlan Coben’s The Woods released on Netflix?

Accessibility Links

Get ready for another gripping mystery from the author of The Stranger

Fans of Netflix’s crime drama The Stranger, which premiered on the streaming service back in January, have a new series to get excited about.

The Woods is a Polish original series adapting another of Harlan Coben’s novels, this time exploring the unsolved disappearance of a young woman 25 years ago.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Woods…

When is The Woods on Netflix?

CONFIRMED: Harlan Coben himself has announced that The Woods will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide from Friday 12th June.

What is The Woods about?

The Woods is based on Coben’s crime novel of the same name and follows prosecutor Paweł Kopiński, whose sister went missing in the woods near her summer camp 25 years ago.

He still finds himself struggling with the loss, but when the body of a boy who had vanished with her is suddenly discovered, evidence emerges that she could still be alive.

Across the show’s six episodes, long-kept family secrets will be revealed and the truth could well tear Paweł’s life apart.

The series was shot on location in Poland and will be subtitled.

Who is in the cast of The Woods?

Polish actor Grzegorz Damiecki takes the lead role of Paweł Kopiński, the man searching for answers about the whereabouts of his missing sister.

The rest of the cast is comprised of fellow Polish acting talent, some of whom are from the Warsaw area where the series is set, including Agnieszka Grochowska and Adam Wietrzynski.

Is there a trailer for The Woods?

Not just yet, but we’ll update this page when the trailer becomes available.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

