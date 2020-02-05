Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You official soundtrack confirmed – all the music from the sequel

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You official soundtrack confirmed – all the music from the sequel

The sequel to the dreamy Netflix rom-com will get a CD and vinyl release too

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You - Jordan Fisher, Lana Condor - Photo Credit: Netflix / Bettina Strauss

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the sequel to To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, is getting an official soundtrack.

Advertisement

The teen rom-com will land on Netflix on 12th February 2020, but viewers will be able to listen to the music from 7th February.

For those who, like protagonist Lara Jean, love the ’90s aesthetic, there will also be a CD edition on 17th April and even a vinyl release on 22nd May, with Urban Outfitters selling an exclusive glow-in-the-dark version which can be pre-ordered on Valentine’s Day.

The first film didn’t release an official soundtrack, but the tunes featured captured the cult vibe from rom-coms of yore (including those by John Hughes – Lara Jean and her sisters’ favourite filmmaker). The sequel seems to follow in its footsteps, with exclusive songs by Chaz Cardigan, Marina and Bad Child.

Based on Jenny Han’s YA book series, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You focuses on the romance between Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), who are dating for real after faking their relationship in the first film.

But things get complicated when John Ambrose McClaren, one of the other recipients of Lara Jean’s love letters, makes an appearance.

To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You Soundtrack

Here’s the full list of songs set to appear in the official soundtrack:

I Can’t Believe by CYN

Age Of Consent by Cayetana

About Love by Marina

Crashing by ILLENIUM (feat Bahari)

Moral of the Story by Ashe

Midnight Sun by OTR, Ukiyo

Purple Hat by Sofi Tukker

Candy by Bad Child (feat. Ryan Chambers)

As I’ll Ever Be by Chaz Cardigan

You’re Mine by Lola Marsh

Way Back In by Ages and Ages

Better by Myself by Hey Violet

You Should Be Dancing by The New Respects

Honest by Hanne Mjoen

Something Like This by Gordi

Advertisement

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will be released on Netflix on 12th February 2020. 

Tags

All about To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You - Jordan Fisher, Lana Condor - Photo Credit: Netflix / Bettina Strauss
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in To All The Boys I've Loved Before

When is the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast and who’s playing John Ambrose McClaren?

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Meet the cast of To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in To All The Boys I've Loved Before

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel date announced as cast reveal third instalment is in the works already

BeFunky-collage (7)

Lana Condor reveals new actor will play John Ambrose in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel