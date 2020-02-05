To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You official soundtrack confirmed – all the music from the sequel

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the sequel to To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, is getting an official soundtrack.

Advertisement

The teen rom-com will land on Netflix on 12th February 2020, but viewers will be able to listen to the music from 7th February.

For those who, like protagonist Lara Jean, love the ’90s aesthetic, there will also be a CD edition on 17th April and even a vinyl release on 22nd May, with Urban Outfitters selling an exclusive glow-in-the-dark version which can be pre-ordered on Valentine’s Day.

The first film didn’t release an official soundtrack, but the tunes featured captured the cult vibe from rom-coms of yore (including those by John Hughes – Lara Jean and her sisters’ favourite filmmaker). The sequel seems to follow in its footsteps, with exclusive songs by Chaz Cardigan, Marina and Bad Child.

Based on Jenny Han’s YA book series, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You focuses on the romance between Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), who are dating for real after faking their relationship in the first film.

But things get complicated when John Ambrose McClaren, one of the other recipients of Lara Jean’s love letters, makes an appearance.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You Soundtrack

Here’s the full list of songs set to appear in the official soundtrack:

I Can’t Believe by CYN

Age Of Consent by Cayetana

About Love by Marina

Crashing by ILLENIUM (feat Bahari)

Moral of the Story by Ashe

Midnight Sun by OTR, Ukiyo

Purple Hat by Sofi Tukker

Candy by Bad Child (feat. Ryan Chambers)

As I’ll Ever Be by Chaz Cardigan

You’re Mine by Lola Marsh

Way Back In by Ages and Ages

Better by Myself by Hey Violet

You Should Be Dancing by The New Respects

Honest by Hanne Mjoen

Something Like This by Gordi

Advertisement

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will be released on Netflix on 12th February 2020.