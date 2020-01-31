Taylor Swift documentary Miss Americana praised for showing the singer’s “vulnerability”, “openness” and “honesty”

Taylor Swift’s documentary Miss Americana dropped on Netflix on Friday 31st January, with viewers praising its “vulnerability”, “openness” and “honesty.”

Miss Americana offers a behind-the-scenes look at the pop icon’s life, covering some of the most memorable moments in her career – and the long-lasting impact they had on her mental health, relationships and art.

These include the infamous Kanye incident at the 2009 VMAs and her sexual assault by a DJ in 2013 (as well as the suing and counter-suing that followed).

The documentary has received an outpouring of support on social media, with many viewers taking to Twitter to applaud the star. Writer Safeeyah Kazi wrote that Swift’s “vulnerability, openness and honesty” proved “exactly why she deserves to be where she is” while others were glad to see her “unapologetic side.”

Speaking to Vox, Miss Americana director Lana Wilson discussed the creative process behind the documentary: “We talked about doing a documentary that felt raw and intimate and complex and messy.

“[Swift] was coming out of an important time in her life. She’d been out of the public eye for a year, and she was coming back. She wanted to keep making work and going out into the world, but she wanted to do it in a way where she wasn’t caring as much about getting everyone’s approval and getting everyone to like her.”

It seems like everyone does like her, at least on Twitter, where fans shared their heartbreak over some of the documentary’s more emotional moments.

Miss Americana is currently available to stream on Netflix worldwide