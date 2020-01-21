What is Netflix drama I Am Not Okay With This? When is it released? Who is in the cast?

Netflix has well and truly mastered the art of the compelling coming of age tale in recent years, and the streaming giant now has another high school drama ready to be added to its growing list.

I Am Not Okay With This boasts impressive pedigree – the series comes from the producers of Stranger Things, while The End of the F***ing World director Jonathan Entwistle is on board to helm the project.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show…

When is I Am Not Okay With This released on Netflix?

The full series, which consists of seven half-hour episodes, will be available to stream from Sunday 26th February 2020.

What is I Am Not Okay With This about?

Netflix describes the show as an “irreverent origin story” which tells the story of Syd, a teenage girl who is dealing with all the issues teenagers usually have to deal with – high school drama, family life and her budding sexuality.

But there’s also another thing she’s forced to contend with that isn’t so normal for girls of her age – the onset of mysterious superpowers that are beginning to awaken deep within her…

Is I Am Not Okay With This based on a book?

Yes – the series is based on a 2018 graphic novel of the same, written by Charles Forsman.

Who is in the cast of I Am Not Okay With This?

The show boasts two alumni of the recent two-part IT feature film adaptation amongst its main cast – Sophia Lillis, who takes on the lead role of Syd, and Wyatt Oleff, who will play a character named Sydney Barber.

They are joined by Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife, The Code), Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes, You’re the Worst), Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (The Mission, Falling Water) and newcomer Richard Ellis.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet – but we’ll post one here as soon as it lands.