Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Will Poulter cast in Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series

Will Poulter cast in Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series

The Black Mirror star is heading to Middle-Earth

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Will Poulter arrives at the Nobu Hotel London Shoreditch official launch event on May 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nobu Hotel)

Some new details are finally trickling out of Amazon’s upcoming new Lord of the Rings TV series, with actor Will Poulter – known for roles in Black Mirror, The Maze Runner and The Revenant – set to join the cast of the fantasy drama.

Advertisement

According to Variety, Poulter will join the already-cast Markella Kavenaghas one of the series’ leads, provisionally known as Beldor and Tyra respectively. At the moment no details are known about the character’s they will be playing, partially because the storyline of the series is set such a long time before JRR Tolkien’s original novels (and the popular film adaptations) take place.

Instead, Poulter and Kavenagh’s characters will find themselves in Middle-Earth’s so-called Second Age, the period when the Rings of Power including Sauron’s One Ring came into existence.

The series is written by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, with Game of Thrones’ Bryan Cogman working as a consulting producer and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s J.A. Bayona directing multiple episodes.

Advertisement

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings is expected in 2020

Tags

All about Lord of the Rings (TV series)

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Will Poulter arrives at the Nobu Hotel London Shoreditch official launch event on May 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nobu Hotel)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Bafta TV Awards, BBC Pictures and SEAC

LIVE Bafta Television Awards 2019 – as it happened

Best movies 2019

The biggest movie releases of 2019

Screen Shot 2019-05-24 at 14.42.52

The best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Screen Shot 2019-09-02 at 16.02.24

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix