Will Poulter cast in Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series

Some new details are finally trickling out of Amazon’s upcoming new Lord of the Rings TV series, with actor Will Poulter – known for roles in Black Mirror, The Maze Runner and The Revenant – set to join the cast of the fantasy drama.

According to Variety, Poulter will join the already-cast Markella Kavenaghas one of the series’ leads, provisionally known as Beldor and Tyra respectively. At the moment no details are known about the character’s they will be playing, partially because the storyline of the series is set such a long time before JRR Tolkien’s original novels (and the popular film adaptations) take place.

Instead, Poulter and Kavenagh’s characters will find themselves in Middle-Earth’s so-called Second Age, the period when the Rings of Power including Sauron’s One Ring came into existence.

The series is written by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, with Game of Thrones’ Bryan Cogman working as a consulting producer and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s J.A. Bayona directing multiple episodes.

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings is expected in 2020