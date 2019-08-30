Where to watch and stream Save Me – is the Sky Atlantic mystery on Netflix?

Save Me, Lennie James’s gripping mystery for Sky Atlantic, was called ‘a blast of originality in a tired UK schedule’ when its six-part first series premiered in 2018. The drama about an estranged father who goes in search of his missing teen daughter drew high praise for its well-crafted characters, compelling narrative, and authentic portrayal of life on a Lewisham council estate. Now you can watch it unwind online. Here are all the details you need.

Where can I watch Save Me?

Save Me series one is available on NOW TV, Sky On Demand, Amazon Prime Video and iTunes. It is also available to purchase on DVD.

How many seasons of Save Me are there? How many episodes of Save Me are there?

So far, one six-episode series of Save Me has been released.

What is Save Me about?

Nelson ‘Nelly’ Rowe is a philandering, boozing South Londoner and denizen of the Palm Tree Pub, the local where he catches up with his old mates. Nelly’s routine is shattered, however, when the police knock on the door of his Deptford council flat and accuse him of kidnapping Jody, his estranged 13-year-old daughter.

Nelly, it soon becomes clear, was set up — but by whom? Without support from the police, or his suspicious ex Claire and her new husband Barry, Nelly realises he’s going to have to turn amateur sleuth to clear his own name and save his daughter.

Who is in the cast of Save Me?

Lennie James (The Walking Dead) plays protagonist Nelly Rowe. The Line of Duty star also wrote Save Me (originally titled Gone) alongside Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith.

Corrie Street’s Karen McDonald, aka actor Suranne Jones, plays Nelly’s estranged ex Claire. Irish actor Barry Ward plays her new husband, also named Barry.

Stephen Graham (This Is England, Boardwalk Empire) and Jason Flemyng star as Nelly’s best friends Fabio and Tam.

Comedian and actor Kerry Godliman (After Life) plays Nelly’s girlfriend Katrina.

Other cast members include Susan Lynch (Nora) as Stace, the Palm Tree’s landlady, and Doctors’ Alan McKenna as Chief Inspector Ian Thorpe.

Where was Save Me filmed?

Save Me was filmed in locations across London. Southwark’s Silverlock Estate was the primary set for the council flat-set scenes. The team had access to an empty flat, but also used real people’s homes to shoot certain characters’ residences.

Deptford High Street, the Frankham Street Car Park, Kentish Town’s O2 forum, and The Palm Tree pub in Mile End, which is also called the Palm Tree in the series.

Has Save Me been renewed?

Yes! The show has been renewed for a second series, with filming taking place in 2019.

