Neil Gaiman changed the Good Omens TV ending so fans of the book “wouldn’t get cocky”

For Good Omens readers who think they know how Amazon’s six-part adaptation will end: think again.

Neil Gaiman, who co-wrote the fantasy novel with the late Terry Pratchett before adapting it for the screen, said that he altered the original ending as he didn’t want viewers who’d read the book to get “too cocky”.

Speaking about the ending in an exclusive onset interview with RadioTimes.com, Gaiman said: “There’s a couple of places I took liberties, and I took some liberties in the end because I didn’t want people who read the book being too cocky.

“So there is stuff that keeps ticking and will keep worrying them and a plot that does not untangle until the final second, and that was fun to build.”

*WARNING: spoilers ahead for Amazon’s Good Omens episode six*

Episode six sees Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) successfully avert Armageddon, but unfortunately for them, the forces of Heaven and Hell aren’t too happy about it…

The pair are both kidnapped in St James’ Park, London, and taken away to face execution: Crowley by holy water, and Aziraphale by infernal fire.

However, thanks to a final prophecy from Agnes Nutter, the pair knew to switch bodies, meaning both survived; in fact, Aziraphale (in Crowley’s body) had a lovely time splashing about in his holy bath.

Following their miraculous escapes, both were able to convince their respective celestial employers to leave them alone (at least for the time being), and they finished the day with a well-earned lunch at the Ritz.

The novel ends with Adam and Dog running off to wreck some more mischief in Tadfield following his successful stand-off against his father, Satan himself, but the kidnapping in St James’ Park and the body-swap scene were both added to the show.

We certainly think the new twist will keep longtime fans of the book on their toes.

Good Omens is released on Amazon Prime Video globally on Friday 31st May 2019 and will air on the BBC later in 2019