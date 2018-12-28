Meet the cast of Black Mirror’s interactive film Bandersnatch

Netflix’s groundbreaking interactive film, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, has arrived.

The drama, a stopgap between seasons four and five of Charlie Brooker’s sci-fi anthology series, revolves around a young game developer called Stefan who, in the course of adapting a choose-your-own adventure book called Bandersnatch into a video game, realises he is losing his free will.

Brooker puts the viewer in control, allowing them to choose Stefan’s path, which can diverge into five different endings, each of which has several variations.

The cast is stacked with British talent, like Dunkirk’s Fionn Whitehead, and The Revenant’s Will Poulter. Find out everything you need to know about the cast below.

Fionn Whitehead as Stefan Butler

Who is Stefan Butler? A 19-year-old game designer, who has begun to turn a choose-your-own adventure book called Bandersnatch into a revolutionary video game.

Where have I seen Fionn Whitehead before? He was one of the breakout stars of Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. He has also featured in The Children Act alongside Emma Thompson and Stanley Tucci, and ITV miniseries Him.

Will Poulter as Colin Ritman

Who is Colin Ritman? A seasoned game developer at Tuckersoft, Colin provides some guidance for Stefan.

Where have I seen Will Poulter before? He played Gally in The Maze Runner film series, Krauss in Detroit, and also had starring roles in War Machine, The Little Stranger, The Revenant and We’re The Millers

Asim Chaudhry as Mohan Tucker

Who is Mohan Tucker? The boss at Tuckersoft, the game developers who are set to publish Bandersnatch.

Where have I seen Asim Chaudhry before? He played Chabuddy G in People Just Do Nothing, and starred alongside Stephen Merchant in recent BBC Christmas film Click and Collect. He also had minor roles in Paddington and W1A.

Alice Lowe as Dr Haynes

Who is Dr Haynes? Stefan’s therapist.

Where have I seen Alice Lowe before? She starred in Prevenge, and has featured in Hot Fuzz, The World’s End, Flowers, Little Britain, The IT Crowd, Black Books and Garth Marenghi’s Dark Place.

Craig Parkinson as Peter Butler

Who is Peter Butler? Stefan’s dad.

Where have I seen Craig Parkinson before? Best known for playing devious Dot Cottan in the first three series of Line of Duty, Parkinson also portrayed Matt in Four Lions, and starred in Sick of It, The Bill, Outlaws and Misfits. More recently, he was seen in Murdered by My Debt.

Jeff Minter as Jerome F Davies

Who is Jerome F Davies? The author of the original Bandersnatch book, who murdered his wife while creating it.

Where have I seen Jeff Minter before? You probably haven’t – he’s a British independent video game designer, and this is his first acting appearance.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is streaming NOW on Netflix