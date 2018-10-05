Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
On Demand
First image of Star Wars TV series as Taika Waititi and Bryce Dallas Howard announced as directors

First image of Star Wars TV series as Taika Waititi and Bryce Dallas Howard announced as directors

Jon Favreau's live-action Star Wars show The Mandalorian is taking shape

BeFunky Collage

A first image from Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, has been revealed along with a star studded line-up of directors.

Advertisement

Kiwi auteur Taika Waititi, who helmed last year’s Thor: Ragnarok, and Jurassic World’s Bryce Dallas Howard, will direct episodes of the new series, which is set to be released on Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

Check out the first image – of a fully suited-up Boba Fett-a-like – below via Favreau’s Instagram account.

In addition to Dallas Howard and Waititi, David Filoni, a veteran of the animated Star Wars TV shows, will direct the first episode, while Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) and Jessica Jones’ Deborah Chow will oversee later instalments.

Advertisement

A post on StarWars.com also confirms that production is underway, suggesting that we may well see this series sooner than we had initially expected. Disney’s streaming service, which is set to rival Netflix and Amazon, is due to launch next year – could this be one of its first major releases? Stay tuned to RadioTimes.com for more info as it comes in…

Tags

All about The Mandalorian

BeFunky Collage
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Actor Jon Favreau arrives for the premiere of Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at The Shrine Auditorium, in Los Angeles on December 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX (Photo credit should read JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images, HF)

Jon Favreau reveals details for new Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian

Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant in Four Weddings and a Funeral (Sky, EH)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Rey (Daisy Ridley) finds Luke Skywalker on Ahch-To (LucasFilm, HF)

Russian trolls blamed for perpetuating Star Wars: The Last Jedi abuse

Tom Hardy's venom (Sony, HF)

Venom post-credits scenes explained

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more