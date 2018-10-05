First image of Star Wars TV series as Taika Waititi and Bryce Dallas Howard announced as directors

A first image from Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, has been revealed along with a star studded line-up of directors.

Kiwi auteur Taika Waititi, who helmed last year’s Thor: Ragnarok, and Jurassic World’s Bryce Dallas Howard, will direct episodes of the new series, which is set to be released on Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

Check out the first image – of a fully suited-up Boba Fett-a-like – below via Favreau’s Instagram account.

In addition to Dallas Howard and Waititi, David Filoni, a veteran of the animated Star Wars TV shows, will direct the first episode, while Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) and Jessica Jones’ Deborah Chow will oversee later instalments.

A post on StarWars.com also confirms that production is underway, suggesting that we may well see this series sooner than we had initially expected. Disney’s streaming service, which is set to rival Netflix and Amazon, is due to launch next year – could this be one of its first major releases? Stay tuned to RadioTimes.com for more info as it comes in…