Classicist Mary Beard makes unlikely cameo in The Grand Tour series three

New footage reveals that the academic and TV personality will be joining Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond on Amazon

(RT/FC)

New footage from The Grand Tour series three has revealed an unlikely guest star joining Jeremy Clarkson and the gang for season three: renowned classicist and academic Mary Beard.

Better known for her love of Latin than Lamborghinis, a sizzle reel for the upcoming episodes shows Beard in conversation with James May in a brief clip from the show. The content of their discussion was not revealed.

Executive producer Andy Wilman unveiled the footage at Amazon Prime Presents, the streaming service’s European showcase event in London.

Wilman revealed that Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are currently filming in Azerbaijan and Georgia, ahead of the beginning of studio recordings later in October.

The producer explained that he and the presenters felt they had to “live up” to the name ‘The Grand Tour’ with the new series, with locations this year including China, Colombia, the USA and Mongolia

“I’m quietly confident about this one,” he added.

