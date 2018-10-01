Riverdale series 3 release date announced – and it’s VERY soon
The teen drama is returning to Netflix once again
Calling all Riverdale fans: the third season of the teen mystery drama will be available to watch on Netflix on October 11th.
That means UK viewers can watch episodes less than 24 hours after they debut in the US.
So, what can we expect from season three of the show based on the Archie comic series? The drama is expected to pick up in the aftermath of the season two finale, which saw Archie Andrews (played by KJ Apa) framed for a murder he didn’t commit by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos).
The synopsis for season three reads: “It’s the start of Junior year and the gang is forced to think about something new—their future. But with Hiram now in control of the Southside, Archie on trial for murder, and complicated romantic relationships forming, fans can expect a gripping start to the new season.”
Newly released artwork for the series also promises “Every mystery has a darker truth”. Which doesn’t sound ominous at all.
Riverdale is released on Netflix October 11