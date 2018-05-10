Accessibility Links

Is this who’s playing Prince Charles in The Crown?

Reports suggest The Durrells star Josh O'Connor could join Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter in the Netflix drama

attends the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) held at Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018 in London, England.

The Durrells star Josh O’Connor is reportedly set to join the cast of The Crown season three as a young Prince Charles.

The 27-year-old British actor, who has also starred in Peaky Blinders, Ripper Street and Meryl Streep-led film Florence Foster Jenkins, will join up with the rebooted cast when production resumes on the Netflix series in July, according to The Daily Mail. RadioTimes.com contacted the streaming giants who declined to comment on the story.

If the report is true, O’Connor will be in good company. Broadchurch’s Olivia Colman has signed on to replace Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, while Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies are set to take over from Vanessa Kirby and Matt Smith as Princess Margaret and Prince Philip, respectively.

The Crown series three and four will span the years 1964-76, with series one and two having covered the early part of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, from 1947-63. Line of Duty star Jason Watkins will also star, as Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.

The Crown season 3 is expected to arrive on Netflix in late 2018/early 2019

