Chris Hemsworth says Thor: Love and Thunder won’t be his last Marvel movie

While Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man may have cashed in his chips and Chris Evans’ Captain America handed his shield onto the next generation, the third of the original Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes – Chris Hemsworth’s Norse God Thor – still has more adventures ahead post-Avengers: Endgame, with Hemsworth set to return for solo sequel Thor: Love and Thunder.

Advertisement

And now Hemsworth has suggested that he’d like to continue playing the role beyond the next movie, revealing that he hopes to bring Thor to life for even more future MCU projects.

“I am not going into any retirement period. Thor is way too young for that. He’s only 1,500 years old!” the 37-year-old told Elle Man.

“It is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so.”

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

In other words, fans need not fear an end to Thor any time soon – and in the slightly nearer future it sounds like the Son of Odin’s next movie (directed by Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi) will be an absolute blast.

“After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited,” Hemsworth said. “For sure there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning in this production.

“I’m glad that after everything that happened in Avengers: Endgame, I’m still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to begin filming in early 2021, and will reunite Hemsworth with his Thor and Thor: The Dark World co-star Natalie Portman, who will return as former love interest Jane Foster, now bestowed with Thor’s powers in a story based on a recent comic-book plotline.

“We haven’t started [filming yet],’ Portman said in July. “More time to get jacked. Which I have not. I’ve got the carbo-loading down, but not the exercise part.”

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is also expected to appear, though at time of writing it’s unclear whether Tom Hiddleston – whose trickstergGod Loki was killed in Avengers: Infinity War – will appear alongside his onscreen brother Hemsworth.

However, given that an alternate version of Loki is set to turn up in his own Disney+ series, it seems unlikely they’d want to leave him on the sidelines entirely…

Advertisement

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in 2022. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.